Enable Banking OY

2019
Finland
Sweden, Lithuania
Joonas Tomperi, Fedor Tyurin
Wellstreet, 70V, ForwardVC
15
Swefintech (Sweden), ETPPA (EU), Fintech Farm (Finland) Open Finance Forum (Finland) & Finnish TPP Forum.
We have not yet applied for any awards, but we are highly appraised by our customers on our Youtube channel
Sarah@enablebanking.com, +46 764 954253, Joonas@enablebanking.com +358401505816
We enable companies to build the next generation of services with our Open Banking connectivity and API. One API connects you to more than 2500 regulated PSD2 APIs, accessing accounts and transactions, and the second enables you to initiate payments from more than 1500 banks.
Enable Banking simplifies financial data access for businesses, addressing challenges of data accessibility, automation, and security. It offers 1 API for connecting with 2500+ banks via PSD2 Open Banking APIs, ensuring privacy, easing scalability, and reducing manual efforts in value-added financial services.
Appreciated by credit-scoring engines like Kreditz.com and Monthio.com. We enable automated invoice reconciliation, seamlessly integrating with accounting/ERPs such as Odoo and Zervant. We specialise in automating processes related to FX, KYC/KYB. Finally, we excel in providing white-labelled payment initiation solutions.
Your customers' data is theirs, not ours or anyone else’s. Even though our API connects you to many bank accounts and transactions, we never use or handle any personal data. You can say we are the postman of your data, safely delivering it into the application of choice.
AIS and PIS
No. (Depending on the bank, we sometimes support fallback APIs if the bank has it)
Europe
95% of banks in Europe
Enable Banking serves both personal and business/corporate accounts and the people working there have a long history in the ERP and corporate banking industry. While many early Open Banking providers targeted consumer accounts only, Enable Banking has a balanced distribution, with 50% of its 10 million monthly API calls now originating from both business and consumer accounts.
Certainly! In addition to the developer portal, Enable Banking goes the extra mile by offering a live production environment for testing without requiring a contract. This allows developers to seamlessly evaluate and experience the live functionality of our services, ensuring a robust and practical integration process.
1200+
130000+ monthly active users, 365000+ users in the last 90 days
Enable Banking caters to diverse industries seeking direct access to bank data. Our solutions benefit sectors including finance, accounting, ERP systems, credit scoring engines, property management, loyalty applications, and licensed companies involved in FX, KYC/KYB, and white-labeled PISP services.
Kreditz, Monthio, CRIF, Odoo, Roaring, Props, eTasku,
Native Cloud, multi-cloud, possibility to deploy in own environment
Python, Java, JavaScript
GitLab, Google Cloud Platform
2020
AISP, in November 2023 ongoing PISP license application.
Google Cloud
Value-adding services by our partners
Volume-based
Revenue is coming from the usage of software and is based on our partners' success. We are enabling and helping our partners to expand internationally and get more visibility and customers.
We are closely following the changes in relevant European regulations and have discussions with banks on their plans. This is especially important for us as we are a provider that is solely built on APIs. We are actively collaborating with our partners, customers, and investors. Our active investors have been very supportive in our journey to opening doors and sharing knowledge.
Planned featuresPIS coverage across the EEA, support of bulk payments, AI-generated mock data simulating real data provided by ASPSPs
