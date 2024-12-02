emerchantpay is a leading payment service provider committed to driving sustainable business growth for businesses worldwide. With our dynamic payments technology and personalised client service, we offer cross-channel payments, global acquiring, local payment methods, fraud management, an in-house e-wallet solution, and card issuing.
emerchantpay offers a comprehensive all-in-one payment platform that empowers businesses to accept major payment methods, improve payment performance, and maximise revenue streams and their business efficiency.
Merchants (retail, ecommerce, travel, hospitality, airlines, education, subscription services, financial services, digital goods and services, gaming, and more); fintech; banks; SaaS; marketplaces
Yes. emerchantpay provides acceptance for a range of major payment methods, including credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Amex, digital wallets like PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, as well as direct bank transfer methods including Pix and P24. Additionally, we support several local debit schemes such as SEPA Direct Debit, alongside various other local payment methods – enabling our merchants to accept payments globally.
Yes. 25+ settlement currencies
Yes. More information available upon request
In-house risk engine and fraud and risk partners
Yes. 200 currencies available
Yes. More information available upon request
Aeroitalia, APEXX Global, Audley Travel, Novalnet, Rubean, and Pinnacle
At emerchantpay, we are committed to driving growth by extending our presence in LATAM and Asia, as well as expanding our core functionalities (i.e., scheme tokenization and Visa and Mastercard instalments). Additionally, we are prioritising accelerated automated boarding and supporting extensive ERP and ISV integrations.
