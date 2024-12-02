emerchantpay is a leading payment service provider committed to driving sustainable business growth for businesses worldwide. With our dynamic payments technology and personalised client service, we offer cross-channel payments, global acquiring, local payment methods, fraud management, an in-house e-wallet solution, and card issuing.

Core solution

emerchantpay offers a comprehensive all-in-one payment platform that empowers businesses to accept major payment methods, improve payment performance, and maximise revenue streams and their business efficiency.

Target market

Merchants (retail, ecommerce, travel, hospitality, airlines, education, subscription services, financial services, digital goods and services, gaming, and more); fintech; banks; SaaS; marketplaces

Contact details

https://www.emerchantpay.com/contact-us

Geographical presence

Year founded

Global – we have payment solutions for: the UK, EU and EEA, the US, Brazil, India, APAC, and LATAM.

2002

Founding rounds and investors

Privately owned

Licence type

Electronic Money Institution (EMI)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and Discover; Member of UnionPay

Standards and certifications

ISO 9001, ISO 27001, PCI DSS Level 1, FCA PI

Brand tagline

Payments made easy

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

Global payments enabler

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes. emerchantpay provides acceptance for a range of major payment methods, including credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Amex, digital wallets like PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, as well as direct bank transfer methods including Pix and P24. Additionally, we support several local debit schemes such as SEPA Direct Debit, alongside various other local payment methods – enabling our merchants to accept payments globally.

Settlement currencies

Yes. 25+ settlement currencies

Instant settlement

Yes. More information available upon request

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationYes

E-invoicing (automated)Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

In-house risk engine and fraud and risk partners

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes. 200 currencies available

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes. More information available upon request

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Aeroitalia, APEXX Global, Audley Travel, Novalnet, Rubean, and Pinnacle

Future developments

At emerchantpay, we are committed to driving growth by extending our presence in LATAM and Asia, as well as expanding our core functionalities (i.e., scheme tokenization and Visa and Mastercard instalments). Additionally, we are prioritising accelerated automated boarding and supporting extensive ERP and ISV integrations.