Company InformationPayments

Ekata

Ekata, a Mastercard company, empowers businesses to enable frictionless experiences and combat fraud worldwide. Our identity verification solutions are powered by the Ekata Identity Engine, which combines sophisticated data science and machine learning to help businesses make quick and accurate risk decisions about their customers. Using Ekata’s solutions, businesses can validate customers’ identities and assess risk seamlessly and securely while preserving privacy. Our solutions empower more than 2,000 businesses and partners to combat cyber fraud and enable an inclusive, frictionless experience for customers in over 230 countries and territories.

Background information

Year founded

2019

Website

www.ekata.com

Target group 
  • Banks/FS
  • Fintechs

Supported regions

Global

Contact

Heather McKay

Company's motto

Global identity data and insights to reduce friction, improve conversions, and combat fraud

Core solution 

Core solution/problems the company solves

Identity Verification

Data input

Methodology

Machine learning 
  • Supervised ML
  • Unsupervised ML
  • Hybrid

Decisioning 

Manual review

Business model

Pricing model

More information available upon request

Year-over-year growth rate

More information available upon request

Number of employees

More information available upon request

Future developments

More information available upon request

Customers

Customers reference

More information available upon request

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright