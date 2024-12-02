Ekata, a Mastercard company, empowers businesses to enable frictionless experiences and combat fraud worldwide. Our identity verification solutions are powered by the Ekata Identity Engine, which combines sophisticated data science and machine learning to help businesses make quick and accurate risk decisions about their customers. Using Ekata’s solutions, businesses can validate customers’ identities and assess risk seamlessly and securely while preserving privacy. Our solutions empower more than 2,000 businesses and partners to combat cyber fraud and enable an inclusive, frictionless experience for customers in over 230 countries and territories.
Year founded
2019
Website
www.ekata.com
Supported regions
Global
Contact
Heather McKay
Company's motto
Global identity data and insights to reduce friction, improve conversions, and combat fraud
Core solution/problems the company solves
Identity Verification
Pricing model
More information available upon request
Year-over-year growth rate
More information available upon request
Number of employees
More information available upon request
Future developments
More information available upon request
Customers reference
More information available upon request
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright