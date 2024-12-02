Digital River is global growth accelerator, offering brands a comprehensive back-end ecommerce extension for localization, payments, fraud, tax and duty, logistics, risk mitigation, accounting, and strategic data insights. Online sellers benefit by accelerating and simplifying global expansion, optimizing conversions, minimizing risk, reducing operational costs, and identifying untapped revenue opportunities.
Core solution
Digital River helps online sellers simplify the most complex and burdensome aspects of international expansion and selling. This includes localizing shopper experiences; maximizing payment acceptance; streamlining cross-border shipping; simplifying taxes, duties, and accounting; minimizing fraud; and uncovering elusive revenue opportunities with data insights and in-country shipping and returns.
Target market
Merchants (main verticals: Consumer electronics, games, Industrial manufacturing, software (B2B & B2C), apparel and accessories, garden and home improvement, housewares and appliances, sporting goods, consumer packaged goods, food and drink (non-perishable))
Contact details
info@digitalriver.com
Geographical presence
US, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India, China
Year founded
1994
Investors
Siris Capital Group LLC
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC, MAG
Standards and certifications
PCI DDS Level 1, SOC 1 & 2, PSD2
Company's motto
Global Commerce, Simplified
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Main area of focus
Global Ecommerce Localization, Payments, Logistics
Online
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
120+
Settlement currencies
18
Instant settlement
No
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Accertify, Ekata
FX - number of currencies available
24
Virtual IBAN
No
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
No
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
No
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
Lenovo, Fitbit, Autodesk, Logitech, Avid, AUSUS, Gallop, Motorola, Cisco, LG, Therabody, Xbox, Jampf, Hitachi, Tresspass, Ergotron
Case studies
Ecommerce Resources for Global Management | Digital River
Awards
Codie, Tekne, 2021 Top Workplace, Fit for Commerce, Taipei Neo Trade
Future developments
Global support for in-country shipping and returns. Data insights to help brands recognize untapped revenue opportunities. Further expansion of local and alternative payment options.
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request
