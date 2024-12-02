Digital River is global growth accelerator, offering brands a comprehensive back-end ecommerce extension for localization, payments, fraud, tax and duty, logistics, risk mitigation, accounting, and strategic data insights. Online sellers benefit by accelerating and simplifying global expansion, optimizing conversions, minimizing risk, reducing operational costs, and identifying untapped revenue opportunities.

Core solution

Digital River helps online sellers simplify the most complex and burdensome aspects of international expansion and selling. This includes localizing shopper experiences; maximizing payment acceptance; streamlining cross-border shipping; simplifying taxes, duties, and accounting; minimizing fraud; and uncovering elusive revenue opportunities with data insights and in-country shipping and returns.

Target market

Merchants (main verticals: Consumer electronics, games, Industrial manufacturing, software (B2B & B2C), apparel and accessories, garden and home improvement, housewares and appliances, sporting goods, consumer packaged goods, food and drink (non-perishable))

Contact details

info@digitalriver.com

Geographical presence

US, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India, China

Year founded

1994

Investors

Siris Capital Group LLC

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, MAG

Standards and certifications

PCI DDS Level 1, SOC 1 & 2, PSD2

Company's motto

Global Commerce, Simplified

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Main area of focus

Global Ecommerce Localization, Payments, Logistics

Channels - context

Online

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

120+

Settlement currencies

18

Instant settlement

No

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

- FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Accertify, Ekata

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

24

Virtual IBAN

No

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

No

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

No

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Lenovo, Fitbit, Autodesk, Logitech, Avid, AUSUS, Gallop, Motorola, Cisco, LG, Therabody, Xbox, Jampf, Hitachi, Tresspass, Ergotron

Case studies

Ecommerce Resources for Global Management | Digital River

Awards

Codie, Tekne, 2021 Top Workplace, Fit for Commerce, Taipei Neo Trade

Future developments

Global support for in-country shipping and returns. Data insights to help brands recognize untapped revenue opportunities. Further expansion of local and alternative payment options.

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

More information available upon request