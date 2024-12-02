Company InformationPayments

Darwinium

 

Darwinium is the world’s first Customer Protection Platform, operating across every digital interaction: web, apps, and APIs. Darwinium proprietary similarity signatures and risk-based orchestration operates at the perimeter edge, continuously assessing every digital interaction to identify bad behaviour, streamline risk decisions, and automate remediation in real time.

Year founded 

2021

Website 

https://www.darwinium.com/

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce

  • Banks/FS

  • Fintech

  • SMBs and Enterprise

Supported regions 

Global

Contact 

Rebekah Moody

Company’s tagline 

Continuous Customer Protection Across Your Digital Perimeter

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, Gartner

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Core solution/problems the company solves

Simplify and automate fraud & security operations. Understand trust/risk across complete user journeys. Make faster, better decisions closer to customer data.

Dynamically tailor digital journeys to improve user experience.

Technology

  • Native Cloud

  • On-premise

Data input

Identity verification

  • Identity document scanning via third party 

  • Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation proprietary capability and via third party 

  • Small transaction verification via third party 

  • Email verification via third party 

  • Phone verification via third party 

  • Social verification via third party 

  • Credit check via third party 

  • Compliance checkvia third party 

Online authentication

  • Behavioural biometrics proprietary capability 

  • Physical biometrics via third party 

  • Device fingerprinting proprietary capability 

  • Geo-location proprietary capability 

  • Remote access detection proprietary capability 

  • Mobile app push via third party 

  • 3-D Secure 2.0 proprietary capability and via third party 

  • Hardware token via third party 

  • One-time passwords via third party 

  • Knowledge-based authentication proprietary capability and via third party 

Intelligence

  • Abuse list proprietary capability and via third party 

  • Monitoring proprietary capability

  • Address verification via third party 

  • Credit bureau via third party 

  • Information sharing via third party 

Data ingestion/third-party data

Stateless data ingestion and augmentation

Methodology

Machine learning 

  • Rule-based

  • Supervised ML

  • Unsupervised ML

  • Darwinium supports PMML industry standard for third-party models.

Decisioning

Decision Orchestration: This includes low code, no-code, and all-the-code options.

Self-supervised ML. Proprietary real-time similarity signatures. Rules engine and custom ML model execution. Champion/Challenger. Simulation.

Business model

Pricing model 

Pricing is per transaction based on volume, with economies of scale

Fraud prevention partners 

Integrate any third-party API

Year over year growth rate 

Not disclosed

Number of employees 

17

Future developments 

  • Security and Fraud Marketplace

  • Web Worker support across further CDNs

  • Advancements in ML at the Edge

  • API Discovery

  • Simulation

Customers

Customers reference 

Not disclosed

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright