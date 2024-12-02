Darwinium is the world’s first Customer Protection Platform, operating across every digital interaction: web, apps, and APIs. Darwinium proprietary similarity signatures and risk-based orchestration operates at the perimeter edge, continuously assessing every digital interaction to identify bad behaviour, streamline risk decisions, and automate remediation in real time.
2021
Merchants/ecommerce
Banks/FS
Fintech
SMBs and Enterprise
Global
Rebekah Moody
Continuous Customer Protection Across Your Digital Perimeter
MRC, Gartner
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform
Simplify and automate fraud & security operations. Understand trust/risk across complete user journeys. Make faster, better decisions closer to customer data.
Dynamically tailor digital journeys to improve user experience.
Native Cloud
On-premise
Identity document scanning via third party
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation proprietary capability and via third party
Small transaction verification via third party
Email verification via third party
Phone verification via third party
Social verification via third party
Credit check via third party
Compliance checkvia third party
Behavioural biometrics proprietary capability
Physical biometrics via third party
Device fingerprinting proprietary capability
Geo-location proprietary capability
Remote access detection proprietary capability
Mobile app push via third party
3-D Secure 2.0 proprietary capability and via third party
Hardware token via third party
One-time passwords via third party
Knowledge-based authentication proprietary capability and via third party
Abuse list proprietary capability and via third party
Monitoring proprietary capability
Address verification via third party
Credit bureau via third party
Information sharing via third party
Stateless data ingestion and augmentation
Rule-based
Supervised ML
Unsupervised ML
Darwinium supports PMML industry standard for third-party models.
Decision Orchestration: This includes low code, no-code, and all-the-code options.
Self-supervised ML. Proprietary real-time similarity signatures. Rules engine and custom ML model execution. Champion/Challenger. Simulation.
Pricing is per transaction based on volume, with economies of scale
Integrate any third-party API
Not disclosed
17
Security and Fraud Marketplace
Web Worker support across further CDNs
Advancements in ML at the Edge
API Discovery
Simulation
Not disclosed
