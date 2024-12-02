At Cybersource, we know payments. We helped kick start the eCommerce revolution in 1994 and haven’t looked back since. Through global reach, modern capabilities, and commerce insights, we create flexible, creative commerce solutions for everyday life—experiences that delight your customers and spur growth globally. All through the ease and simplicity of one digital platform to manage all your payment types, fraud strategies, and more. Knowing we are part of Visa and their security-obsessed standards, you can trust that your business is well taken care of—wherever it may go.
Target market
Banks/FS
Corporate
Fintech
Merchants/ecommerce: retail (fashion, electronics, digital products, luxury goods, healthcare); digital media (music, content, streaming); mobile QSR and order ahead; telecom; utilities; advertising/media; airlines, lodging; online travel agents
PSPs/acquirers
SMBs
Geographical presence
Global
Year founded
1994
Investors
Visa Inc. became a public organization on March 19, 2008. Shares of Class A common stock are publicly available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “V”.
License type
Payment Intstitution; Payment Service Provider
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Merchant Risk Council, Vendorcom, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Cybersource has been granted 90+ patents.
Company's motto
Flexible, creative commerce solutions for everyday life
Service Provider Type
Cybersource offers a full stack of componentised services, including fraud, tokenization, and global omnichannel acceptance, to provide businesses with flexibility to use only those services they need. Cybersource helps businesses operate with agility and reach their digital commerce goals by enhancing customer experience, growing revenues, and mitigating risk.
Payment Service Provider - Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Merchant Acquirer /Processor
CyberSource is a payment gateway with bundled acquiring. While Cybersource does not acquire, we provide payment processing services by connecting merchants to their choice of 150+ acquirer processors in 190+ countries. We provide merchants with multi-acquirer optionality, allowing merchants to enable smart routing to the bank partners of their choice, load balance and switch out for best authorisation and lowest expense. This benefits the merchant and gives peace of mind for customer experience.
Payments Orchestration - Payments as a Service
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Financial Infrastructure
Yes
Payments Infrastructure
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
POS/mPOS
Yes
Channels - Context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Omni channel
Yes
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
Payment methods supported
We support a wide range of payment methods, across multiple channels. Contact us for the latest list, which includes:
Alternative and digital payments: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Alipay, Click to Pay, Klarna, Sezzle, Affirm, iDEAL, giropay, EPS, Bancontact, Sofort, and more.
Settlement currencies
190+ countries and territories / 50 funding currencies. See: http://apps.cybersource.com/library/documentation/sbc/quickref/currencies.pdf
Instant settlement
Yes - Cybersource Payouts supports both Visa Direct and Mastercard Send for real-time funds disbursement
Tokenization
4B+ total tokens and counting
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Dynamic routing
Yes
Intelligent routing/routing optimization
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud & Risk Management Capabilities
Chargeback management
No
Fraud and Risk Management Partners
ThreatMetrix, Cardinal Commerce, Neustar, Ekata, and Emailage
Financial and Compliance Capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
No
Virtual IBAN
No
Multi currencies Virtual IBAN
No
Current acount/settlement account
No
Lending
No
Instant settlement
Yes - Cybersource Payouts supports both Visa Direct and Mastercard Send for real-time funds disbursement
ERP integration
No
E-invoicing portal/capabilities
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
No
CLIENTS
Main clients/references
ghd, Utilita, Amadeus, PizzaExpress with Flyt, JustPark with Judopay
Case studies
Dick's Sporting Goods: https://www.Cybersource.com/en-us/solutions/case-studies/dicks-sporting-goods.html
Rue du Commerce: https://www.Cybersource.com/en-us/blog/2019/rue-du-commerce-case-study.html
GHD: https://www.Cybersource.com/en-gb/solutions/case-studies/ghd-customer-success-story.html
Pizza Express: https://www.Cybersource.com/en-gb/solutions/case-studies/pizza-express.html
JustPark & Judopay: https://www.Cybersource.com/en-gb/solutions/case-studies/justpark-and-judopay.html
Awards
See: https://www.cybersource.com/en-us/about.html
Confirmit ACE Award - 15 years in a row
2020 - Top 10 Banking Tech Solution Providers by MyTechMag
2019 - Overall TSG API Assessment Runner-up
2018 - TSG Transaction Performance
2018 - BMA Gold Key Business Marketing Aware for the Ready for Next campaign
2017 - Gateway Awards powered by GEM (Gateway Enterprise Metrics)
2017 - Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Award for Best Payment Gateway
2017 - TSG Transaction Performance Winner
2017 - Utah Best of State award for Customer Service
Future developments
Cybersource has a strong history of payments and fraud management innovation. We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our platform to drive innovation and stability for our clients. Cybersource has recently launched multiple ecommerce solutions, including:
•Remote Payment Solution – click-to-pay solution for mobile devices via email or text message
Additional product enhancements are underway in line with emerging payment trends, including:
•Regulatory and compliance offerings, including 3D Secure, GDPR, and PSD2 compliant solutions available through Cybersource in Europe
Transaction volume
20 billion transactions processed in calendar 2020 (+24% YoY)
Transaction value
USD 599 billion in calendar 2020 (+11% YoY)
