At Cybersource, we know payments. We helped kick start the eCommerce revolution in 1994 and haven’t looked back since. Through global reach, modern capabilities, and commerce insights, we create flexible, creative commerce solutions for everyday life—experiences that delight your customers and spur growth globally. All through the ease and simplicity of one digital platform to manage all your payment types, fraud strategies, and more. Knowing we are part of Visa and their security-obsessed standards, you can trust that your business is well taken care of—wherever it may go.

Target market

Banks/FS

Corporate

Fintech

Merchants/ecommerce: retail (fashion, electronics, digital products, luxury goods, healthcare); digital media (music, content, streaming); mobile QSR and order ahead; telecom; utilities; advertising/media; airlines, lodging; online travel agents

PSPs/acquirers

SMBs

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

1994

Investors

Visa Inc. became a public organization on March 19, 2008. Shares of Class A common stock are publicly available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “V”.

License type

Payment Intstitution; Payment Service Provider

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Merchant Risk Council, Vendorcom, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Cybersource has been granted 90+ patents.

Company's motto

Flexible, creative commerce solutions for everyday life

Service Provider Type

Cybersource offers a full stack of componentised services, including fraud, tokenization, and global omnichannel acceptance, to provide businesses with flexibility to use only those services they need. Cybersource helps businesses operate with agility and reach their digital commerce goals by enhancing customer experience, growing revenues, and mitigating risk.

Payment Service Provider - Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Merchant Acquirer /Processor

CyberSource is a payment gateway with bundled acquiring. While Cybersource does not acquire, we provide payment processing services by connecting merchants to their choice of 150+ acquirer processors in 190+ countries. We provide merchants with multi-acquirer optionality, allowing merchants to enable smart routing to the bank partners of their choice, load balance and switch out for best authorisation and lowest expense. This benefits the merchant and gives peace of mind for customer experience.

Payments Orchestration - Payments as a Service

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Payments Infrastructure

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

POS/mPOS

Yes

Channels - Context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Omni channel

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Whitelabel solution

Yes

Recurring billing

Yes

Payment methods supported

We support a wide range of payment methods, across multiple channels. Contact us for the latest list, which includes:

Payment cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Diners Club, JCB, Maestro, Carte Bleue, Dankort, Elo, and more;

Alternative and digital payments: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Alipay, Click to Pay, Klarna, Sezzle, Affirm, iDEAL, giropay, EPS, Bancontact, Sofort, and more.

Settlement currencies

190+ countries and territories / 50 funding currencies. See: http://apps.cybersource.com/library/documentation/sbc/quickref/currencies.pdf

Instant settlement

Yes - Cybersource Payouts supports both Visa Direct and Mastercard Send for real-time funds disbursement

Tokenization

4B+ total tokens and counting

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Dynamic routing

Yes

Intelligent routing/routing optimization

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud & Risk Management Capabilities

Chargeback management

No

Fraud and Risk Management Partners

ThreatMetrix, Cardinal Commerce, Neustar, Ekata, and Emailage

Financial and Compliance Capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

No

Virtual IBAN

No

Multi currencies Virtual IBAN

No

Current acount/settlement account

No

Lending

No

Instant settlement

Yes - Cybersource Payouts supports both Visa Direct and Mastercard Send for real-time funds disbursement

ERP integration

No

E-invoicing portal/capabilities

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

No

CLIENTS

Main clients/references

ghd, Utilita, Amadeus, PizzaExpress with Flyt, JustPark with Judopay

Case studies

Awards

Confirmit ACE Award - 15 years in a row

2020 - Top 10 Banking Tech Solution Providers by MyTechMag

2019 - Overall TSG API Assessment Runner-up

2018 - TSG Transaction Performance

2018 - BMA Gold Key Business Marketing Aware for the Ready for Next campaign

2017 - Gateway Awards powered by GEM (Gateway Enterprise Metrics)

2017 - Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Award for Best Payment Gateway

2017 - TSG Transaction Performance Winner

2017 - Utah Best of State award for Customer Service

Future developments

Cybersource has a strong history of payments and fraud management innovation. We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our platform to drive innovation and stability for our clients. Cybersource has recently launched multiple ecommerce solutions, including:

• Fraud Management Essentials – a lightweight and powerful fraud prevention tool designed for SMBs

• Invoicing – payment solution allowing merchants to send email invoices to their customers

•Remote Payment Solution – click-to-pay solution for mobile devices via email or text message

Additional product enhancements are underway in line with emerging payment trends, including:

• Card present solutions building off of the Payworks acquisition, as part of a full omnichannel solution, are currently being piloted with strategic clients

• A global initiative to build out SMB-specific solutions on the Cybersource platform, as a complement to our industry-leading Authorize.Net offering

•Regulatory and compliance offerings, including 3D Secure, GDPR, and PSD2 compliant solutions available through Cybersource in Europe

Transaction volume

20 billion transactions processed in calendar 2020 (+24% YoY)

Transaction value

USD 599 billion in calendar 2020 (+11% YoY)