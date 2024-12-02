ConnectPay is an all-in-one financial platform for online businesses, offering embedded financial solutions with built-in compliance. Its wide modules range includes SEPA and SWIFT payments, multi-currency IBAN accounts, wallets, Banking-as-a-Service, white-label debit cards, and merchant services.
With Embedded Finance powered by ConnectPay, online businesses can integrate financial solutions with financial and non-financial products and ecosystems. Compliance is also embedded into the offering, enabling online businesses to concentrate on what truly counts – elevating their core products and delivering exceptional value to their customers.
Merchants (B2B2B, B2B2C)
Marketplaces
Fintech
SaaS
https://connectpay.com/contact-sales/ or sales@connectpay.com
EEA
2017
EMI (Electronic Money Institution): https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financial-market-participants/uab-connectpay
Fintech Hub LT
Unicorns Lithuania
Association Investors’ Forum
Ukrainian - Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce
ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 22301:2019
PISP, AISP, TPP
All-in-one financial platform for online business
Yes
Yes
Banking-as-a-Service with built-in compliance
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes, 4: payment initiation by bank transfer, by card, by Apple Pay, by Google Pay
Yes, EUR
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN
Yes
Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN
Yes
Yes - Embedded Finance
Yes
Yes
Shortlisted as The best platform/marketplace provider at Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) Awards 2023
Recognised as The fastest growing fintech company at Global Brand Awards 2022
Named One of the ten best fintech companies to watch in 2021 by Silicon Review
3.6 million
EUR 12 billion
