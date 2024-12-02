ConnectPay is an all-in-one financial platform for online businesses, offering embedded financial solutions with built-in compliance. Its wide modules range includes SEPA and SWIFT payments, multi-currency IBAN accounts, wallets, Banking-as-a-Service, white-label debit cards, and merchant services.

Core solution

With Embedded Finance powered by ConnectPay, online businesses can integrate financial solutions with financial and non-financial products and ecosystems. Compliance is also embedded into the offering, enabling online businesses to concentrate on what truly counts – elevating their core products and delivering exceptional value to their customers.

Target group

Merchants (B2B2B, B2B2C)

Marketplaces

Fintech

SaaS

Contact details

https://connectpay.com/contact-sales/ or sales@connectpay.com

Geographical presence

EEA

Year founded

2017

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution): https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financial-market-participants/uab-connectpay

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Fintech Hub LT

Unicorns Lithuania

Association Investors’ Forum

Ukrainian - Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce

Standards and certifications

ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 22301:2019

PISP, AISP, TPP

Brand tagline

All-in-one financial platform for online business

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Banking-as-a-Service with built-in compliance

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 4: payment initiation by bank transfer, by card, by Apple Pay, by Google Pay

Settlement currencies

Yes, EUR

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes - Embedded Finance

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Awards

Transactions

Transaction volume

3.6 million

Transaction value

EUR 12 billion