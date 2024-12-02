Company InformationPayments

ConnectPay

ConnectPay is an all-in-one financial platform for online businesses, offering embedded financial solutions with built-in compliance. Its wide modules range includes SEPA and SWIFT payments, multi-currency IBAN accounts, wallets, Banking-as-a-Service, white-label debit cards, and merchant services.

Core solution   

With Embedded Finance powered by ConnectPay, online businesses can integrate financial solutions with financial and non-financial products and ecosystems. Compliance is also embedded into the offering, enabling online businesses to concentrate on what truly counts – elevating their core products and delivering exceptional value to their customers.

Target group

  • Merchants (B2B2B, B2B2C)

  • Marketplaces

  • Fintech

  • SaaS

Contact details

https://connectpay.com/contact-sales/ or sales@connectpay.com

Geographical presence

EEA

Year founded

2017

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution): https://www.lb.lt/en/sfi-financial-market-participants/uab-connectpay

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

  • Fintech Hub LT

  • Unicorns Lithuania

  • Association Investors’ Forum

  • Ukrainian - Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce

Standards and certifications

  • ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 22301:2019

  • PISP, AISP, TPP

Brand tagline

All-in-one financial platform for online business 

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Banking-as-a-Service with built-in compliance

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 4: payment initiation by bank transfer, by card, by Apple Pay, by Google Pay

Settlement currencies

Yes, EUR

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

Yes, 17 - AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, BGN

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes - Embedded Finance

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Awards

  1. Shortlisted as The best platform/marketplace provider at Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) Awards 2023 

  2. Recognised as The fastest growing fintech company at Global Brand Awards 2022

  3. Named One of the ten best fintech companies to watch in 2021 by Silicon Review 

Transactions

Transaction volume

3.6 million

Transaction value

EUR 12 billion

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright