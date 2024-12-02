Computop offers local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention around the world. For ecommerce and POS, retailers, service providers, and industrial enterprises can choose from over 350 payment methods.

Core solution Complete multichannel solution for global payment processing (ecommerce, m-commerce, POS, MOTO) as well as 'out of the box' mobile templates for iPhone, iPad, Blackberry, Android, Windows, and Symbian; extensive risk management and fraud protection

Target market

Digital entertainment, mobility, retail, travel, events, pharmaceuticals, ticketing, content, digital downloads. Application segments: marketplaces, PSPs, fintech, banks, industry, B2B.

Contact details

Germany: +49 (0)951 98009-22, sales@computop.com

UK: +44 1437-808050, uk@computop.com

US: +1-855-209-3399, usa@computop.com

China: +86-21-64685053, info@computop-china.cn

Geographical presence

North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia–Pacific

Year founded

1997

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

BecN, EPSM, bevh, EHI Retail Institute, ECC Net, ibi, GS1, Initiative Deutsche Zahlungssysteme, Kontiki, PayComm

Standards and certifications

ISO27001, PCI-DSS, PCI-P2PE, PCI-PIN, Green IT, Climate Partner CO2 Neutral Processing.

Company's motto

Your Paygate to Everywhere – Customised Payments

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Main area of focus

Payments infrastructure: global/local payment methods, value-added services

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 350+

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationYes

- E-invoicing (automated)Yes

- FactoringYes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

No

Fraud and risk management partners

Additional integrated fraud prevention and risk management partners: ACI ReD, Arvato Infoscore, Boniversum, CRIF, CardinalCommerce, Creditreform, SCHUFA, Accertify, Nethone

Financial and compliance capabilities

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Sixt, OTTO, PUMA, MediaMarkt/Saturn, Wargaming, Bigpoint, Toll Collect, UniCredit, DocMorris, EVO

Case studies

• Premiership Rugby https://computop.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Loesungen/Payment_by_Link/CT_Case_Study_Premier_Rugby_EN.pdf

• Papagena https://computop.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Support/Developers/Download/Case_Studies/CT_Case_Study_Papagena_EN_final.pdf

Awards

CNP awards, MPE awards

Transactions

Transaction value

USD 30 billion