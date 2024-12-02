Computop offers local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention around the world. For ecommerce and POS, retailers, service providers, and industrial enterprises can choose from over 350 payment methods.
Core solution Complete multichannel solution for global payment processing (ecommerce, m-commerce, POS, MOTO) as well as 'out of the box' mobile templates for iPhone, iPad, Blackberry, Android, Windows, and Symbian; extensive risk management and fraud protection
Target market
Digital entertainment, mobility, retail, travel, events, pharmaceuticals, ticketing, content, digital downloads. Application segments: marketplaces, PSPs, fintech, banks, industry, B2B.
Contact details
Germany: +49 (0)951 98009-22, sales@computop.com
UK: +44 1437-808050, uk@computop.com
US: +1-855-209-3399, usa@computop.com
China: +86-21-64685053, info@computop-china.cn
Geographical presence
North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia–Pacific
Year founded
1997
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
BecN, EPSM, bevh, EHI Retail Institute, ECC Net, ibi, GS1, Initiative Deutsche Zahlungssysteme, Kontiki, PayComm
Standards and certifications
ISO27001, PCI-DSS, PCI-P2PE, PCI-PIN, Green IT, Climate Partner CO2 Neutral Processing.
Company's motto
Your Paygate to Everywhere – Customised Payments
Payment Gateway
Yes
Main area of focus
Payments infrastructure: global/local payment methods, value-added services
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 350+
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
No
Fraud and risk management partners
Additional integrated fraud prevention and risk management partners: ACI ReD, Arvato Infoscore, Boniversum, CRIF, CardinalCommerce, Creditreform, SCHUFA, Accertify, Nethone
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Main clients/references
Sixt, OTTO, PUMA, MediaMarkt/Saturn, Wargaming, Bigpoint, Toll Collect, UniCredit, DocMorris, EVO
Case studies
• Premiership Rugby https://computop.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Loesungen/Payment_by_Link/CT_Case_Study_Premier_Rugby_EN.pdf
• Papagena https://computop.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Support/Developers/Download/Case_Studies/CT_Case_Study_Papagena_EN_final.pdf
Awards
CNP awards, MPE awards
Transaction value
USD 30 billion
Current themes
