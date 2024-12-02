Company InformationPayments

Cleafy

Founded in 2014 by Polytechnic University of Milan alumni, Cleafy stops digital fraud before it happens. Our AI-powered FxDR platform protects over 100 million accounts, preventing account takeover (ATO), ATS, and authorised push payment (APP) scams in real-time. With seamless security and minimal friction, Cleafy keeps digital banking safe without disrupting users.

Website

www.cleafy.com

Head office

Milan Italy)

Core solution

Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

Core solution/problems the company solves

Fraud doesn’t start with a transaction - it begins the moment an attacker probes for weaknesses. Cleafy reconstructs the entire fraud narrative, tracking every digital move before a threat materialises. Traditional systems react too late, but Cleafy detects and stops threats early, ensuring seamless security without disrupting legitimate users.

Target group

Banks/FS
Fintech
Corporate

Contact details

https://www.cleafy.com/
https://www.cleafy.com/get-in-touch
info@cleafy.com

Geographical presence

Europe
US
LATAM
APAC

Year founded

2014

Standards and certifications

ISO/IEC 27001
ISAE 18 SOC 2
Support for EU PSD2 (e.g., SCA)

Brand tagline

Stopping tomorrow’s fraud today

Technology 

Hybrid - Cleafy offers both cloud-based deployments (e.g., on GCP) and customer-hosted options (in private clouds or data centres)

Data input

Methodology

Machine learning

Hybrid  (Supervised ML + Unsupervised ML + Rule-based)

Decisioning

Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Cleafy offers a subscription-based pricing model

Fraud prevention partners

Google Cloud, ForgeRock, Splunk, Microsoft, Citrix, Kong, Elastic, Mover, Alabama, Exclusive Networks, T2, Botech

Year-over-year growth rate

127.2%

Number of employees

88 employees

Future developments

Cleafy is expanding integrations with ADCs, CDNs, and mobile app development frameworks. We plan to enhance our case manager with improved workflows, reporting, and usability. Our detection models are constantly refined, and we aim to expand our global threat intelligence layer to include reputational data for phishing and mule account detection. Additionally, report scheduling and exporting in various formats are planned.

Customers

Customers reference

BCC Iccrea Group, Davivienda, Intesa SanPaolo, ING

