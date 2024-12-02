Founded in 2014 by Polytechnic University of Milan alumni, Cleafy stops digital fraud before it happens. Our AI-powered FxDR platform protects over 100 million accounts, preventing account takeover (ATO), ATS, and authorised push payment (APP) scams in real-time. With seamless security and minimal friction, Cleafy keeps digital banking safe without disrupting users.
Head office
Milan Italy)
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform
Fraud doesn’t start with a transaction - it begins the moment an attacker probes for weaknesses. Cleafy reconstructs the entire fraud narrative, tracking every digital move before a threat materialises. Traditional systems react too late, but Cleafy detects and stops threats early, ensuring seamless security without disrupting legitimate users.
Banks/FS
Fintech
Corporate
https://www.cleafy.com/
https://www.cleafy.com/get-in-touch
info@cleafy.com
Europe
US
LATAM
APAC
2014
ISO/IEC 27001
ISAE 18 SOC 2
Support for EU PSD2 (e.g., SCA)
Stopping tomorrow’s fraud today
Hybrid - Cleafy offers both cloud-based deployments (e.g., on GCP) and customer-hosted options (in private clouds or data centres)
Hybrid (Supervised ML + Unsupervised ML + Rule-based)
Decision orchestration
Cleafy offers a subscription-based pricing model
Google Cloud, ForgeRock, Splunk, Microsoft, Citrix, Kong, Elastic, Mover, Alabama, Exclusive Networks, T2, Botech
127.2%
88 employees
Cleafy is expanding integrations with ADCs, CDNs, and mobile app development frameworks. We plan to enhance our case manager with improved workflows, reporting, and usability. Our detection models are constantly refined, and we aim to expand our global threat intelligence layer to include reputational data for phishing and mule account detection. Additionally, report scheduling and exporting in various formats are planned.
BCC Iccrea Group, Davivienda, Intesa SanPaolo, ING
