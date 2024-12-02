is a fintech company committed to simplifying the way businesses and consumers make and receive payments. Based on Open Banking standards, Citizen’s PayBlox platform comprises a purpose-built online toolkit that traders and merchants can deploy to optimise every stage of their payment processes - reducing costs and materially enhancing the customer experience.

Core solution

At the core of Citizen is PayBlox, an intuitive end-to-end payments platform, where customers can manage payins and payouts easily, verify account holders, and automatically ease reconciliation. We understand that businesses have different priorities, so customers can choose which parts of the platform to use, making PayBlox completely configurable.

Target market

Merchants: gaming, retail, travel, digitalCrypto, FX

PSP

Marketplaces

Fintech

Contact details

+ 44 (0)20 8138 0380, marketing@paywithcitizen.com

Geographical presence

UK, Europe

Year founded

2017

Investors

Metavallon, Fin Venture Capital, SGH

License type

Citizen is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Authorised Payment Institution (PI), with permission to provide payment initiation (PIS) and account information services (AIS).

Company's motto

Connecting identity and money

Service provider type

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Omnichannel

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Payment methods supported

Account-to-account (A2A) payments via Open Banking payment initiation services (PIS)

Settlement currencies

GBP

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

ERP integration

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

less than 0.01%

Financial and compliance capabilities

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes in EU countries

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Staxy, Tabology, Metro Prepaid, Novibet, Capital.com, OKTO.wallet, Rafflebike, Wonderful.org

Awards

Finalist, OpenBankingExpo award: Best Open Banking Payments Project

Future developments

EU expansion, VRPs, more plugin options, rewards, directory, trusted beneficiaries, further expansions into Canada, North America, LATAM

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value

More information available upon request