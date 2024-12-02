Core solution
At the core of Citizen is PayBlox, an intuitive end-to-end payments platform, where customers can manage payins and payouts easily, verify account holders, and automatically ease reconciliation. We understand that businesses have different priorities, so customers can choose which parts of the platform to use, making PayBlox completely configurable.
Target market
Contact details
+ 44 (0)20 8138 0380, marketing@paywithcitizen.com
Geographical presence
UK, Europe
Year founded
2017
Investors
Metavallon, Fin Venture Capital, SGH
License type
Citizen is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Authorised Payment Institution (PI), with permission to provide payment initiation (PIS) and account information services (AIS).
Company's motto
Connecting identity and money
Service provider type
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Payments and Financial Infrastructure
Yes
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Omnichannel
Yes
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Payment methods supported
Account-to-account (A2A) payments via Open Banking payment initiation services (PIS)
Settlement currencies
GBP
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
ERP integration
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
less than 0.01%
Financial and compliance capabilities
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes in EU countries
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
Staxy, Tabology, Metro Prepaid, Novibet, Capital.com, OKTO.wallet, Rafflebike, Wonderful.org
Awards
Finalist, OpenBankingExpo award: Best Open Banking Payments Project
Future developments
EU expansion, VRPs, more plugin options, rewards, directory, trusted beneficiaries, further expansions into Canada, North America, LATAM
Transactions
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value
More information available upon request
