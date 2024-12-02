Company InformationPayments

Caf

Caf offers identity verification, onboarding, and authentication solutions to digital businesses to help secure their customers' journey. Our comprehensive suite of identity solutions enables the verification of individuals and businesses and is designed to accommodate the unique requirements of both regulated and non-regulated businesses.

Background information

Year founded

2019

Website

https://www.caf.io/

Target group 
  • Banks/FS;
  • Fintech;
  • Brokers;
  • Crypto exchange/Blockchain and crypto companies;
  • Merchants/Marketplaces (regulated entities);
  • PSP/acquirers;
  • Telecom

Supported regions

Global

Contact

Vanita Pandey

Company's motto

Enabling business to know their everything

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, Liminal

Core solution 

  • Fraud and financial crime hub - decisioning platform
  • Account fraud 
  • Financial crime data provider and intelligence 
  • AML transaction monitoring 
  • KYC/CDD 
  • KYC remediation 
  • Digital identity service provider 
  • Identity verification 
  • Authentication
  • KYB - business verification

Core solution/problems the company solves

Solving customer onboarding, authentication, consumer/business verification, and fraud prevention use cases.

Technology 

Native cloud

Data input

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning 

  • Manual review 
  • Case management 
  • Decision orchestration

Business model

Pricing model

Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity.

Fraud prevention partners

Clearsale, Neoway, Kount, Geocomply, Iproov

Investors

Multiple leading VCs and private investors

Year-over-year growth rate

~100%

Number of employees

270

Future developments

Account takeover protection

Device ID refinement and Behavior biometrics

Customers

Customers reference

  • Marketplace providers: 99 taxis (DiDi), Localiza, Zoop, Foco
  • Entertainment Providers: Vivo
  • Fintechs: N26, Nomad, Fintech Magalu
  • Ecommerce Merchants Platforms: Fintech Magalu, ClearSale, Neoway
  • Sportsbetting: KTO, Oktopay
