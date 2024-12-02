Caf offers identity verification, onboarding, and authentication solutions to digital businesses to help secure their customers' journey. Our comprehensive suite of identity solutions enables the verification of individuals and businesses and is designed to accommodate the unique requirements of both regulated and non-regulated businesses.
Year founded
2019
Website
Supported regions
Global
Contact
Vanita Pandey
Company's motto
Enabling business to know their everything
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
MRC, Liminal
Core solution/problems the company solves
Solving customer onboarding, authentication, consumer/business verification, and fraud prevention use cases.
Native cloud
Machine learning
Hybrid
Pricing model
Pricing is per transaction and based on volume and complexity.
Fraud prevention partners
Clearsale, Neoway, Kount, Geocomply, Iproov
Investors
Multiple leading VCs and private investors
Year-over-year growth rate
~100%
Number of employees
270
Future developments
Account takeover protection
Device ID refinement and Behavior biometrics
Customers reference
