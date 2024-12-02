Company information

Core solution

BridgerPay solves the complexity of global payments by unifying all payment providers, methods, and data into a single orchestration layer. It empowers businesses to boost approval rates, reduce costs, and gain full control and visibility over transactions – without writing code or replacing existing infrastructure.

Target markets

Merchants: retail, SaaS, travel and hospitality, gaming; financial institutions

Contact details

shany@bridgerpay.com, ran@bridgerpay.com

Geographical presence

North America, Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, APAC

Funding rounds and investors

Bootstrapped in 2019, Round A, SIBF

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Level 1, SOC, DORA, GDPR

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

TechIsland

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Omnichannel payment orchestration platform

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes: credit card, digital wallets, BNPL, mobile money, POS and crypto gateways (on request or via connected PSPs), pay-by-link, subscription and recurring billing, pre-auth/capture, MIT/CIT

Settlement currencies

Yes, over 50 available

Instant settlement

Yes (available via select partners)

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration - Yes

E-invoicing (automated) - Yes

Factoring - No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes (available via select partners)

Multi-currencies virtual IBAN

Yes (available via select partners)

Current account/settlement account

Yes (available via select partners)

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes (available via select partners)

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes (available via select partners)

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes (available via select partners)

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes (available via select partners)

Clients

Main clients/references

Waves, Leonardo Hotels, ZALORA, Paybis, PassportCard, James Allen, Blue Nile, XTB, 888, Namastay

Case studies

https://bridgerpay.com/stories

Awards

2025 International Finance Awards, Winners: Most Innovative Payment Scalability Product Offerings – eCommerce – Cyprus 2025

VIPE (Visa Innovation Program EU), Winners 2024

MPE Awards, Finalists: Best Merchant Acceptance Provider 2022

HUB71, Winners: Outliers Challenge 2022

FF Awards, Finalists: Cross Border Payments 2022

Future developments

Bridger Payment language model

Transactions

Transaction volume

Over 100 million per month

Transaction value

Over USD 10 billion per month, growing 100% YoY