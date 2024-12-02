Company information
Core solution
BridgerPay solves the complexity of global payments by unifying all payment providers, methods, and data into a single orchestration layer. It empowers businesses to boost approval rates, reduce costs, and gain full control and visibility over transactions – without writing code or replacing existing infrastructure.
Target markets
Merchants: retail, SaaS, travel and hospitality, gaming; financial institutions
Contact details
shany@bridgerpay.com, ran@bridgerpay.com
Geographical presence
North America, Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, APAC
Funding rounds and investors
Bootstrapped in 2019, Round A, SIBF
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS Level 1, SOC, DORA, GDPR
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
TechIsland
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Omnichannel payment orchestration platform
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes: credit card, digital wallets, BNPL, mobile money, POS and crypto gateways (on request or via connected PSPs), pay-by-link, subscription and recurring billing, pre-auth/capture, MIT/CIT
Settlement currencies
Yes, over 50 available
Instant settlement
Yes (available via select partners)
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes
Virtual IBAN
Yes (available via select partners)
Multi-currencies virtual IBAN
Yes (available via select partners)
Current account/settlement account
Yes (available via select partners)
Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
Yes (available via select partners)
Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers
Yes (available via select partners)
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes (available via select partners)
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes (available via select partners)
Clients
Main clients/references
Waves, Leonardo Hotels, ZALORA, Paybis, PassportCard, James Allen, Blue Nile, XTB, 888, Namastay
Case studies
https://bridgerpay.com/stories
Awards
- 2025 International Finance Awards, Winners: Most Innovative Payment Scalability Product Offerings – eCommerce – Cyprus 2025
- VIPE (Visa Innovation Program EU), Winners 2024
- MPE Awards, Finalists: Best Merchant Acceptance Provider 2022
- HUB71, Winners: Outliers Challenge 2022
- FF Awards, Finalists: Cross Border Payments 2022
Future developments
Bridger Payment language model
Transactions
Transaction volume
Over 100 million per month
Transaction value
Over USD 10 billion per month, growing 100% YoY