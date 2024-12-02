Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 30 years of experience, moving more than $10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than USD 130 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.
CORE SOLUTION
Bottomline makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Global organizations rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, state of the art fraud detection, insider threat management, behavioural analytics, consolidated case management, and regulatory compliance solutions such as SWIFT CSP Attestation, Sanctions Screening Services, Secure Data in Transit, Reconciliation, Multi-Factor Authentication, Confirmation of Payee which enables businesses to identify suspicious transactions and stop payments fast. Bottomline offices are located across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Fraud and financial crime hub - decisioning platform
Yes
Transaction fraud
Yes
Account fraud
Yes
ATM fraud
No
Financial crime data provider and intelligence
Yes
AML transaction monitoring
No
KYC/CDD
Yes
KYC remediation
Yes
Digital identity service provider
No
Identity verification
No
Authentication
No
Technology
On-premises
No
Cloud-enabled, native cloud, hybrid
Yes
Native cloud
Yes
Hybrid
Yes
DATA INPUT: Identity verification capabilities
Identity document scanning
No
Video scanning
No
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation
No
Small transaction verification
No
Email verification
No
Phone verification
No
Social verification
No
Credit check
No
Compliance check
Yes
DATA INPUT: Online authentication capabilities
Behavioural biometrics
No
Physical biometrics
No
Device fingerprinting
No
Geo-location
No
Remote access detection
No
Mobile app push
No
3-D Secure 2.0
No
Hardware token
No
SMS One-time passwords
Yes
Knowledge-Based Authentication
Yes
DATA INPUT
Abuse list
No
Financial crime data
Yes
Sanctions data (sanctions, enforcements, PEP, and adverse media)
Yes
Watchlist screening
Yes
Address verification
No
Credit Bureau
No
Information Sharing
Yes
DATA INPUT: Intelligence - Data
Stateless Data Ingestion and Augmentation
Yes
METHODOLOGY: Machine Learning
Rule-Based
Yes
Supervised ML
Yes
Unsupervised ML
No
Hybrid
No
METHODOLOGY: Decisioning
Manual review
Yes
Case management
Yes
Decision orchestration
Yes
BUSINESS MODEL: Pricing and Services
Pricing model
Annual Subscription
Managed service
Yes
Training & Support
Yes
CLIENTS
Main clients/references
Yes
Case studies
Yes
Awards
Yes
Future developments
Yes
