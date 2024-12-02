Boku is a specialist payments provider simplifying LPM acceptance for the world's largest digital companies. Boku provides access to over 300 of the world’s most popular local payment methods (including carrier billing, digital wallets, and account-to-account) via a customisable technology platform – and is the partner of many of the world's largest digital entertainment companies.

Website

www.boku.com

Head office

London

Core solution

Boku helps the world’s largest merchants grow, with the best local payment network, bespoke integrations, targeted marketing programmes, and merchant services that address the complexities of global settlement, compliance, and fraud mitigation – all delivered with local expertise and operational excellence.

Global merchants (digital, gaming, travel, ecommerce, SaaS)

marketing@boku.com

Global: North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, India

2009

Publicly Traded – London Listing

Boku US is registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the United States Treasury Department;

Boku IE is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a PI (Payment Institution) to provide payment services throughout the EEA;

Boku BR is a limited company domiciled in Brazil, registered in the corporate roll of taxpayers CNPJ, and with its corporate documents registered and filled with the Board of Trade of São Paulo and permitted to operate as an eFX service provider;

Boku CO is a company domiciled in Colombia, registered in the Commercial Chamber with commercial registration ('Matrícula Mercantil') and a social object of acquiring and processing payments in the country;

Boku JP is registered as a full member of the Japan Consumer Credit Association and an applicant for registration as a PSP (Payment Service Provider);

Boku HK is approved as a Money Service Operator in Hong Kong by the HKCED;

Boku UK is authorised as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services in the UK and Gibraltar;

Boku SG is authorised as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore;

Boku IN is authorised as a payment agent by the Reserve Bank of India and has been granted in-principle approval as a PA/PG by the Reserve Bank of India;

Boku MY is authorised and regulated as a non-bank payment acquirer by Bank Negara Malaysia;