Company InformationPayments

Boku

Boku is a specialist payments provider simplifying LPM acceptance for the world's largest digital companies. Boku provides access to over 300 of the world’s most popular local payment methods (including carrier billing, digital wallets, and account-to-account) via a customisable technology platform – and is the partner of many of the world's largest digital entertainment companies.

Website

www.boku.com

Head office

London

Core solution

Boku helps the world’s largest merchants grow, with the best local payment network, bespoke integrations, targeted marketing programmes, and merchant services that address the complexities of global settlement, compliance, and fraud mitigation – all delivered with local expertise and operational excellence.

Target market

Global merchants (digital, gaming, travel, ecommerce, SaaS)

Contact details

marketing@boku.com

Geographical presence

Global: North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, India

Year founded

2009

Funding rounds and investors

Publicly Traded – London Listing

Licence type

  • Boku US is registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the United States Treasury Department;

  • Boku IE is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a PI (Payment Institution) to provide payment services throughout the EEA;

  • Boku BR is a limited company domiciled in Brazil, registered in the corporate roll of taxpayers CNPJ, and with its corporate documents registered and filled with the Board of Trade of São Paulo and permitted to operate as an eFX service provider;

  • Boku CO is a company domiciled in Colombia, registered in the Commercial Chamber with commercial registration ('Matrícula Mercantil') and a social object of acquiring and processing payments in the country;

  • Boku JP is registered as a full member of the Japan Consumer Credit Association and an applicant for registration as a PSP (Payment Service Provider);

  • Boku HK is approved as a Money Service Operator in Hong Kong by the HKCED;

  • Boku UK is authorised as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services in the UK and Gibraltar;

  • Boku SG is authorised as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore;

  • Boku IN is authorised as a payment agent by the Reserve Bank of India and has been granted in-principle approval as a PA/PG by the Reserve Bank of India;

  • Boku MY is authorised and regulated as a non-bank payment acquirer by Bank Negara Malaysia;

  • Boku PH is authorised as an Operator of a Payment System by the Central Bank of the Philippines.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, MEF, Federal Reserve Financial Services Showcase

Standards and certifications

ISO 27001

Brand tagline

The global network for localised payments

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Digital content and services

Channels

Online

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, over 300

Settlement currencies

Yes, 15

Tokenization

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Fraud.net

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Amazon, META, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony, Spotify, and Tencent

Awards

2024 The Card & Payments Awards – The Best Payment Facility

2023 Fintech Awards London – PayTech Company of the Year Award

2023 Megabuyte Quoted25 Award – Best Performing Financial Services company in the UK tech sector

Future developments

Future developments include new support for FedNow, FasterPayments, SEPA ICT, and recurring payment flows for UPI, Pix, and BLIK. 

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright