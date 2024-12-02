BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps businesses accept payments globally. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal.

Core solution

At BlueSnap, we look at payments differently. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform allows you to harness the power of payments to accelerate growth, reimagine the customer experience, and improve ROI. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, and more. With one integration and contract, you can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries and unified global reporting.

Geographical presence

BlueSnap helps you capitalize on your global business by supporting 100+ currencies, 100+ of the world’s preferred payment types, and 29 languages. Supported regions include: the EU, UK + Israel, LATAM, Asia Pacific and North America.

Target market

Merchants: logistics, manufacturing, SaaS, retail

Marketplaces

Fintech

Banks

Investors

Great Hill Partners + Parthenon

Company’s motto

We help businesses reduce costs and increase sales.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Omnichannel

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes. BlueSnap’s Hosted Payment Page is an out-of-the-box payment page supporting local languages and currencies around the globe. The Hosted Payment Page is designed for businesses that manage their product catalogues in a system outside of BlueSnap and just need a checkout page where payments are processed by BlueSnap.

Whitelabel solution

Yes. With our Embedded Payments solution, we enable customers to choose a white-label hosted solution.

Recurring billing

Yes. With our award-winning Subscription Billing engine, you can customize your recurring billing model and reach more people around the world by offering more than just credit cards.

Payment methods supported

100+

Settlement currencies

Choose from more than 100 settlement currencies and 18 like-for-like currencies for easy reconciliation.

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes. BlueSnap uses both one-time and multi-use tokens to securely process shopper data.

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes. Our Transaction Details Report returns a list of all Sale, Refund and Chargeback transactions, including shopper and payment details. You can group transactions to view totals by country or payment type, or cross-reference with the Payout Details report for enhanced reconciliation.

B2B payments

Yes

ERP integration

Yes. We connect with hundreds of business platforms so that you can access your payment data in the systems that are already powering your business.

E-invoicing (automated)

Yes. Payment Link allows you to send buyers secure payment links for any type of transaction and get paid immediately. Easily integrate the feature with your e-invoicing tools and add Pay Now buttons to invoices, price quotes, text messages, and emails.

Reporting/dashboards