BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps businesses accept payments globally. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal.
Core solution
At BlueSnap, we look at payments differently. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform allows you to harness the power of payments to accelerate growth, reimagine the customer experience, and improve ROI. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, and more. With one integration and contract, you can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries and unified global reporting.
Geographical presence
BlueSnap helps you capitalize on your global business by supporting 100+ currencies, 100+ of the world’s preferred payment types, and 29 languages. Supported regions include: the EU, UK + Israel, LATAM, Asia Pacific and North America.
Target market
Investors
Great Hill Partners + Parthenon
Company’s motto
We help businesses reduce costs and increase sales.
Service provider type
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Payments and Financial Infrastructure
Yes
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Omnichannel
No
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes. BlueSnap’s Hosted Payment Page is an out-of-the-box payment page supporting local languages and currencies around the globe. The Hosted Payment Page is designed for businesses that manage their product catalogues in a system outside of BlueSnap and just need a checkout page where payments are processed by BlueSnap.
Whitelabel solution
Yes. With our Embedded Payments solution, we enable customers to choose a white-label hosted solution.
Recurring billing
Yes. With our award-winning Subscription Billing engine, you can customize your recurring billing model and reach more people around the world by offering more than just credit cards.
Payment methods supported
100+
Settlement currencies
Choose from more than 100 settlement currencies and 18 like-for-like currencies for easy reconciliation.
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes. BlueSnap uses both one-time and multi-use tokens to securely process shopper data.
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes. Our Transaction Details Report returns a list of all Sale, Refund and Chargeback transactions, including shopper and payment details. You can group transactions to view totals by country or payment type, or cross-reference with the Payout Details report for enhanced reconciliation.
B2B payments
Yes
ERP integration
Yes. We connect with hundreds of business platforms so that you can access your payment data in the systems that are already powering your business.
E-invoicing (automated)
Yes. Payment Link allows you to send buyers secure payment links for any type of transaction and get paid immediately. Easily integrate the feature with your e-invoicing tools and add Pay Now buttons to invoices, price quotes, text messages, and emails.
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform includes built-in payment gateway analytics tools that provide a single, consolidated view of your business performance. Access your data your way through our rich reporting dashboard, mobile app, or Reporting API.
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes. BlueSnap’s All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps you manage and dispute chargebacks the way you want to. Choose between our full-service or self-service model to help get your money back.
Fraud and risk management partners
Ethoca, Verifi, Kount
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
100+
Virtual IBAN
Yes.
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
100+ currencies
Current account/settlement account
Settle directly to merchants in 100+ currencies
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
Kohler, Monday.com, edible arrangement, benevity, Outbrain, Paraco, CloudHealth
Case studies
Ford Credit, benevity, Gamma Phi Beta, Veracross, Outbrain, Namely, PayCargo, DFO Global, SchoolsBuddy, Gameflip, Cakemail, ShareGate, MyHeritage, and more!
Awards
Inc. 5000 (Named to Annual List of America’s Fastest Growing Company) x4, Deloitte (Fastest Growing Technology Company in North America) x3, CODiE Best eCommerce Solution + CNP Awards (Best eCommerce Platform/Gateway Best Payment Service Provider & 2020 SaaS Winner | Best SaaS for eCommerce
Future developments
N/A, privately owned company
Transactions
Transaction volume
N/A, privately owned company
Transaction value
N/A, privately owned company
