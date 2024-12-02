Company InformationPayments

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps businesses accept payments globally. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal.

Core solution 

At BlueSnap, we look at payments differently. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform allows you to harness the power of payments to accelerate growth, reimagine the customer experience, and improve ROI. BlueSnap supports payments across multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, and more. With one integration and contract, you can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries and unified global reporting.

Geographical presence

BlueSnap helps you capitalize on your global business by supporting 100+ currencies, 100+ of the world’s preferred payment types, and 29 languages. Supported regions include: the EU, UK + Israel, LATAM, Asia Pacific and North America.

Target market

  • Merchants: logistics, manufacturing, SaaS, retail
  • Marketplaces
  • Fintech
  • Banks

Investors 

Great Hill Partners + Parthenon

Company’s motto 

We help businesses reduce costs and increase sales. 

Service provider type

Payment Gateway 

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes 

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Channels - context

Online 

Yes

POS/In store 

Yes

Omnichannel 

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages 

Yes. BlueSnap’s Hosted Payment Page is an out-of-the-box payment page supporting local languages and currencies around the globe. The Hosted Payment Page is designed for businesses that manage their product catalogues in a system outside of BlueSnap and just need a checkout page where payments are processed by BlueSnap.

Whitelabel solution 

Yes. With our Embedded Payments solution, we enable customers to choose a white-label hosted solution.

Recurring billing 

Yes. With our award-winning Subscription Billing engine, you can customize your recurring billing model and reach more people around the world by offering more than just credit cards.

Payment methods supported

100+

Settlement currencies 

Choose from more than 100 settlement currencies and 18 like-for-like currencies for easy reconciliation.

Instant settlement 

Yes

Tokenization 

Yes. BlueSnap uses both one-time and multi-use tokens to securely process shopper data.

Pay-out/Disbursements 

Yes

Payments orchestration 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes. Our Transaction Details Report returns a list of all Sale, Refund and Chargeback transactions, including shopper and payment details. You can group transactions to view totals by country or payment type, or cross-reference with the Payout Details report for enhanced reconciliation.

B2B payments 

Yes

ERP integration 

Yes. We connect with hundreds of business platforms so that you can access your payment data in the systems that are already powering your business.

E-invoicing (automated) 

Yes. Payment Link allows you to send buyers secure payment links for any type of transaction and get paid immediately. Easily integrate the feature with your e-invoicing tools and add Pay Now buttons to invoices, price quotes, text messages, and emails.

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard 

Yes. Our All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform includes built-in payment gateway analytics tools that provide a single, consolidated view of your business performance. Access your data your way through our rich reporting dashboard, mobile app, or Reporting API.

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management 

Yes. BlueSnap’s All-in-One Payment Orchestration Platform helps you manage and dispute chargebacks the way you want to. Choose between our full-service or self-service model to help get your money back.

Fraud and risk management partners

Ethoca, Verifi, Kount 

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

100+

Virtual IBAN 

Yes. 

Multi currencies virtual IBAN 

100+ currencies

Current account/settlement account

Settle directly to merchants in 100+ currencies

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB) 

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references 

Kohler, Monday.com, edible arrangement, benevity, Outbrain, Paraco, CloudHealth 

Case studies 

Ford Credit, benevity, Gamma Phi Beta, Veracross, Outbrain, Namely, PayCargo, DFO Global, SchoolsBuddy, Gameflip, Cakemail, ShareGate, MyHeritage, and more! 

Awards 

Inc. 5000 (Named to Annual List of America’s Fastest Growing Company) x4, Deloitte (Fastest Growing Technology Company in North America) x3, CODiE Best eCommerce Solution + CNP Awards (Best eCommerce Platform/Gateway Best Payment Service Provider & 2020 SaaS Winner | Best SaaS for eCommerce

Future developments 

N/A, privately owned company

Transactions

Transaction volume 

N/A, privately owned company

Transaction value 

N/A, privately owned company

