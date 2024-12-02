BIZUM SL

HQ: Spain

Year founded: 2016

BIZUM SL

Bizum is a Spanish company that provides information society services. It was set up in 2016 as an innovative and collaborative project of the Spanish banking industry. Its aim is to offer a payment solution based on the instant transfer of funds between users' accounts in an efficient, fast, and secure manner for any payment scenario (P2P, ecommerce, or POS).

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Countries:
Europe
