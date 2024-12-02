Bizcuit offers a business platform that allows users to manage their financial affairs in an easy way. By connecting accounting, banking, and invoice management environments, the business gets real-time insights into its financial positions, while streamlining administrative processes.
2017
The Netherlands
Hessel Kuik
24
info@bizcuit.nl
Connect to banks (PSD2 and commercial connections), accounting solutions, salary software, and payment service providers through a single API.
Helping entrepreneurs who spend too much time on their administration, losing control of their finances and administration.
Payments (payments initiation – batches), Account Information Services, invoice/receipt recognition and delivery, invoicing, AP/AR data retrieval, lending (invoice finance).
Full coverage in The Netherlands, focus on corporate applications, strong product, and dev support
AIS, PIS, Accounting information: AP/AR, ledger, deliver invoices, invoice finance
For some banks, Bizcuit also facilitates commercial api and file based connections.
Europe
NL: 99%
Business, corporate, and consumer
NL: 99%
Yes, sandbox, api documentation, cookbook, marketing kit, support kit
14
Banks, fintechs, SaaS (accounting, ERP, salary, branch software)
Volksbank, Syntess, ABC ebusiness, Continia, MicroApps, Snelstart
Native cloud
Javascript, typescript, node.js
AWS, React, Gitlab
2017-2023
Supported licences
PSD2 7 & 8, Dutch Central Bank
Technology partners
AWS, Oblivion
Pricing model
Banks, SaaS, Direct, Accountants
Partner fees, user fees & API fees
Payments (payments initiation - batches), Account information services, invoice/receipt recognition and delivery, invoicing, retrieve AP/AR data, lending (invoice finance). Rabobank Embedded Finance- Invoice Financing
Product roadmap
Planned features and releases/future plansFurther embedding of services, enrich accounting data, broader country coverage.
