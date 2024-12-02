The Netherlands

Founder(s)

Hessel Kuik

Number of employees

24

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Awards

Accenture Innovation Awards 2019 (runner-up in 2017, 2018);

ICT Accountancy Awards 2019 (runner-up 2017, 2018);

Blue Tulip Awards 2020 finalist (Category: Finance);

Computable Awards 2021 finalist (Category: Best Start-Up).

Contact

Holland FinTech, PSD2 steering group (The Netherlands chapter)

info@bizcuit.nl

Core solution

The company's core solutions

Connect to banks (PSD2 and commercial connections), accounting solutions, salary software, and payment service providers through a single API.

What problem does the company solve?

Helping entrepreneurs who spend too much time on their administration, losing control of their finances and administration.

Major use cases & Products

Payments (payments initiation – batches), Account Information Services, invoice/receipt recognition and delivery, invoicing, AP/AR data retrieval, lending (invoice finance).

Competitive advantage

Full coverage in The Netherlands, focus on corporate applications, strong product, and dev support

Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

AIS, PIS, Accounting information: AP/AR, ledger, deliver invoices, invoice finance

Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?

For some banks, Bizcuit also facilitates commercial api and file based connections.

Geographical coverage (operational area)

Europe

Connected banks

NL: 99%

What account type do you serve: consumer, business, or corporate?

Business, corporate, and consumer

Account coverage (%) across countries/regions

NL: 99%

Do you offer a developer portal? What tooling do you provide for developers? Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

Yes, sandbox, api documentation, cookbook, marketing kit, support kit

Number of signed-up developers

14

Target market

Target segments/industries

Banks, fintechs, SaaS (accounting, ERP, salary, branch software)

Current customers

Volksbank, Syntess, ABC ebusiness, Continia, MicroApps, Snelstart

Technology

E.g. cloud-enabled/native cloud/on-premises/hybrid

Native cloud

Software language

Javascript, typescript, node.js

Software development tools

AWS, React, Gitlab

When was the core technology developed

2017-2023

Licencing

Supported licences

PSD2 7 & 8, Dutch Central Bank

Partners

Technology partners

AWS, Oblivion

Business model

Pricing model

Banks, SaaS, Direct, Accountants

Revenue streams

Partner fees, user fees & API fees

Business strategy resources

Case studies

Case studies – examples

Payments (payments initiation - batches), Account information services, invoice/receipt recognition and delivery, invoicing, retrieve AP/AR data, lending (invoice finance). Rabobank Embedded Finance- Invoice Financing

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases/future plansFurther embedding of services, enrich accounting data, broader country coverage.