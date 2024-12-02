Bexs connects Brazil to the world with the best team and innovative FX and payment technologies to bridge the gap between companies and customers on every continent. The group unifies the solutions developed by Bexs Bank, which has been providing tailored transactions and API capabilities to the FOREX market for over 30 years, and Bexs Pay, a pioneering digital payment provider for cross-border markets.
Core solution
Our platform serves both B2B and B2C businesses, a powerful combination of payments, payouts, and FX in real time, in one solution. Accept all local payments methods, send mass payments in local currency, and control the FX using our smart hedge system and protecting you from currency fluctuations. Robust platform (PCI level 1).
Target market
Digital goods, marketplaces, PSPs, digital banks, money remittance services, social media, e-wallets, regulated securities, gig economies, streaming, education, SaaS, gaming, OTT, travel, and agrotech.
Contact details
Geographical presence
Brazil
License type
Banking Licence (Brazilian Central Bank – BCB)
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Foreign Exchange Association of Brazil (ABRACAM); Brazilian Fintechs Association (ZETTA)
Company’s motto
We believe that global access to goods and services is everybody’s right.
We give Brazilians access to global products while enabling companies to scale their businesses.
Service provider type
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
Yes
Payments and Financial Infrastructure
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Channels - context
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Omnichannel
No
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Recurring billing
Yes
Payment methods supported
All relevant local payments methods, including Pix, Boleto, online transfers, local debit and credit cards with instalments. Unique mass payments solution based on Pix, instant, 24/7, low-cost solution. Recently, we integrated Nubank’s new digital payment method called NuPay, which among other benefits, offers the BNPL option, on the rise in Brazil.
Settlement currencies
Yes - 20+ currencies
Instant settlement
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes. Less than 0.1%
Fraud and risk management partners
CyberSource
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
More than 20 currencies
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
B2W Digital, Nubank, TikTok, Kwai, SimilarWeb, Storytel, MTFX, PayMyTuition, Softline, Thunes, Worldline, Pipefy, Unlimint (CardPay), Ebury, PayerMax, Avenue Securities, Open Solo, Nethone, PagSeguro, EBANX, Volt
Case studies
In 2021, we were the first PSP in Brazil to integrate the Pix technology (instant payment method) with international payments, processing more than 1 million payments per day for a TikTok marketing campaign.
Future developments
Transactions
Transaction volume
52 million
Transaction value
USD 3.8 billion
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright