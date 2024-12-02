Company InformationPayments

Bexs

Bexs connects Brazil to the world with the best team and innovative FX and payment technologies to bridge the gap between companies and customers on every continent. The group unifies the solutions developed by Bexs Bank, which has been providing tailored transactions and API capabilities to the FOREX market for over 30 years, and Bexs Pay, a pioneering digital payment provider for cross-border markets. 

Core solution 

Our platform serves both B2B and B2C businesses, a powerful combination of payments, payouts, and FX in real time, in one solution. Accept all local payments methods, send mass payments in local currency, and control the FX using our smart hedge system and protecting you from currency fluctuations. Robust platform (PCI level 1).

Target market 

Digital goods, marketplaces, PSPs, digital banks, money remittance services, social media, e-wallets, regulated securities, gig economies, streaming, education, SaaS, gaming, OTT, travel, and agrotech.

Contact details 

business@bexspay.com.br 

Geographical presence 

Brazil

License type 

Banking Licence (Brazilian Central Bank – BCB)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives 

Foreign Exchange Association of Brazil (ABRACAM); Brazilian Fintechs Association (ZETTA)

Company’s motto 

We believe that global access to goods and services is everybody’s right.

We give Brazilians access to global products while enabling companies to scale their businesses. 

Service provider type

Payment Gateway 

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Payments and Financial Infrastructure 

Yes 

Cryptocurrency payments solution 

Yes

Channels - context

Online 

Yes

POS/In store 

No

Omnichannel 

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages 

Yes

Whitelabel solution 

Yes

Recurring billing 

Yes

Payment methods supported 

All relevant local payments methods, including Pix, Boleto, online transfers, local debit and credit cards with instalments. Unique mass payments solution based on Pix, instant, 24/7, low-cost solution. Recently, we integrated Nubank’s new digital payment method called NuPay, which among other benefits, offers the BNPL option, on the rise in Brazil. 

Settlement currencies 

Yes - 20+ currencies

Instant settlement 

Yes

Tokenization 

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements 

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting 

Yes

B2B payments 

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management 

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA 

Yes. Less than 0.1%

Fraud and risk management partners

CyberSource

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available 

More than 20 currencies

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB) 

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references 

B2W Digital, Nubank, TikTok, Kwai, SimilarWeb, Storytel, MTFX, PayMyTuition, Softline, Thunes, Worldline, Pipefy, Unlimint (CardPay), Ebury, PayerMax, Avenue Securities, Open Solo, Nethone, PagSeguro, EBANX, Volt 

Case studies 

In 2021, we were the first PSP in Brazil to integrate the Pix technology (instant payment method) with international payments, processing more than 1 million payments per day for a TikTok marketing campaign.

Future developments 

To build our platform for more services in Brazil and help more businesses sell and grow their customer base. We aim to expand into other Latin American countries, and continue to be on top of innovation when it comes to fintech solutions in Latin America.
* Ebury, one of the world’s largest fintech companies specialising in international transactions for SMEs, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Bexs’ operations. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval by the Brazilian Central Bank. 

 

Transactions

Transaction volume 

52 million

Transaction value 

USD 3.8 billion


the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright