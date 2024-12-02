Bexs connects Brazil to the world with the best team and innovative FX and payment technologies to bridge the gap between companies and customers on every continent. The group unifies the solutions developed by Bexs Bank, which has been providing tailored transactions and API capabilities to the FOREX market for over 30 years, and Bexs Pay, a pioneering digital payment provider for cross-border markets.

Core solution

Our platform serves both B2B and B2C businesses, a powerful combination of payments, payouts, and FX in real time, in one solution. Accept all local payments methods, send mass payments in local currency, and control the FX using our smart hedge system and protecting you from currency fluctuations. Robust platform (PCI level 1).

Target market

Digital goods, marketplaces, PSPs, digital banks, money remittance services, social media, e-wallets, regulated securities, gig economies, streaming, education, SaaS, gaming, OTT, travel, and agrotech.

Contact details

business@bexspay.com.br

Geographical presence

Brazil

License type

Banking Licence (Brazilian Central Bank – BCB)

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Foreign Exchange Association of Brazil (ABRACAM); Brazilian Fintechs Association (ZETTA)

Company’s motto

We believe that global access to goods and services is everybody’s right.

We give Brazilians access to global products while enabling companies to scale their businesses.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Yes

Payments and Financial Infrastructure

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Omnichannel

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Whitelabel solution

Yes

Recurring billing

Yes

Payment methods supported

All relevant local payments methods, including Pix, Boleto, online transfers, local debit and credit cards with instalments. Unique mass payments solution based on Pix, instant, 24/7, low-cost solution. Recently, we integrated Nubank’s new digital payment method called NuPay, which among other benefits, offers the BNPL option, on the rise in Brazil.

Settlement currencies

Yes - 20+ currencies

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes. Less than 0.1%

Fraud and risk management partners

CyberSource

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

More than 20 currencies

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

B2W Digital, Nubank, TikTok, Kwai, SimilarWeb, Storytel, MTFX, PayMyTuition, Softline, Thunes, Worldline, Pipefy, Unlimint (CardPay), Ebury, PayerMax, Avenue Securities, Open Solo, Nethone, PagSeguro, EBANX, Volt

Case studies

In 2021, we were the first PSP in Brazil to integrate the Pix technology (instant payment method) with international payments, processing more than 1 million payments per day for a TikTok marketing campaign.

Future developments

To build our platform for more services in Brazil and help more businesses sell and grow their customer base. We aim to expand into other Latin American countries, and continue to be on top of innovation when it comes to fintech solutions in Latin America.

* Ebury, one of the world’s largest fintech companies specialising in international transactions for SMEs, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Bexs’ operations. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval by the Brazilian Central Bank.

Transactions

Transaction volume

52 million

Transaction value

USD 3.8 billion



