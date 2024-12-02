Banked powers real-time payments for consumers, businesses, and banks, improving customer experience, payment security, business efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. A better way to take and make payments.
2016
UK, London
US, Lithuania, Australia
Brad Goodall (CEO), Neil Ambler (President), Ellie Fernandes, Patrick Cox
USD 54 million – Bank of America, National Australia Bank, Citibank, Insight Partners, Acrew, Edenred Capital Partners, Love Venutres, 9 Yard Capital Force over Mass, Sidekick, Firestarter, Backed
100+
Great Place to Work 2023, Fintech Start up of the Year 2023 (Fintech London), Pay 360 Best Direct Account to Account solution 2023, CBI Insight Fintech 100
For details please contact us at enquiries@banked.com
We are a global payments platform, focusing on creating new payment solutions solving merchant and consumer problems with direct bank payments.
What’s really important to us is delivering the best end to end customer experience and adding value into the payment process. We do this with a tailored checkout flow, a localised user experience by market and segment and with a flexible incentives platform embedded into the infrastructure.
Banked : allows businesses to take secure and instant digital payments at a fraction of the cost of cards, whilst giving a consumer a simple and secure checkout experience that connects them directly to their bank account to make a payment. There is no card number data entry, no financial details are shared and there is no account to create and maintain.
US, UK, EU, APAC
Banked works with T1 Banks, PSPs, gateways, and acquirers to provide direct bank payment services to a wide range of merchants and business types.
All account types available via the bank availability.
Across all regions 80%+
We target segments that our bank partners and use cases are most aligned to.
Public cloud
Golang, NodeJS, WebComponents
Software developement toolsGitHub, Terraform,
Banked's technology is continuously envolving, with >60% of our platform deployed in 2022
Gravy, Primer, Google Cloud, and many more.
Regulated banks, PSPs.
We earn revenue by charging a fee for every transaction. The more payments volume that we can process, the more revenue we earn. Our B2B business model allows us to access hundreds of merchants through our partnership network.
We look to the business model of successful payments network like Visa and PayPal to learn from and build out our business strategy.
In addition, we continue to evolve our strategy around our partnership model by having frequent dialogues with our partners to bring Pay By Bank solutions to their merchants in different markets. "
