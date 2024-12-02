Bankable is a growth facilitator. It enables others to climb up in the value chain and makethemselves more relevant and important to their customers by providing access to corporatefinance products not previously available to SMEs. We enable businesses to offer frictionlessfinance products who have payment at the heart of their operation.

Website

www.bnkbl.com

Company mission/vision (background and strategy)

Bankable's is a growth facilitator. It enables others to climb up in the value chain and make themselves more relevant and important to their customers by providing access to corporate finance products not previously available to SMEs. We enable businesses to offer frictionless finance products who have payment at the heart of their operation.

Active since

2010

Head office

Canary Wharf, London

Country offices in

Spain

Geographical coverage (operational area)

EU and EEA

Founder(s)

Eric Moullieron

Funding rounds and investors

Undisclosed

Number of employees

66

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Innovate Finance Group

Awards

The Fintech Power 50

Contact (phone number/email address)

hello@bnkbl.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Bankable’s proprietary technology consists of a series of core banking engines: payments, bank accounts, cards, receivable financing, payable financing, and revolving credit.

Major use cases & Products

Cards issuing, remittances, accounts, lending, payments, KYC, compliance

Specialisation/Verticals

FIs, fintechs, software platforms, global brands, B2B travel trade, neobanks

Competitive advantage

Proprietary technology stack. Seasoned management. Embedded credit and off balance sheet lending: purchase financing, invoice financing, revolving credit line, revenue-based lending

Target market

Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)

FIs, fintechs, software platforms, global brands, B2B travel trade, neobanks

Current customers (client example/names)

Spendesk, Blank, Credit Agricole, PaySafe, Kard, Qonto, MAPFRE, BRC, Ditto, Emirates, Translink Microsoft Xbox, Lola Markets

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

Cloud, APIs

Partners

Technology partners

VISA, Mastercard. The rest are proprietary - please contact our sales team for more information.

Bank partners

Undisclosed

Go-to-market strategy

Bankable works with multiple technology and bank partners to orchestrate the optimal tech stack based on the business case provided. The Bankable infrastructure and ecosystem of partners enable fintechs, banks, and platforms to offer their clients working capital, payment, and card products.

Operating model

Category

Embedded Finance SaaS, Specialist middleware provider, Full-stack BaaS provider (regulated by proxy)

The key layers that the provider is active in

Technology - proprietary. Service delivered as a platform

Licence

Banking licence via proxy

Risk mitigation strategies and responsabilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Inhouse compliance team evaluates risks and workshops held with third party tech providers to ensure 360 degree approach to mitigating potential risks.

Business model

Pricing model

Prices on request. Modular pricing available. Pay as you grow.

Revenue streams

Working capital products, transactional revenue, and monthly access to platform.

Case studies

Examples

Spendesk, Royale Oceanic, ABN Amro Moneyou, Blank (by Credit Agricole), Airbus, Kard

Product roadmap

Existing features

Prepaid debit and credit cards

Embedded lending: purchase/invoice financing, revolving credit, credit line

Core banking: accounts, virtual ledger, multi wallet, payments, multi-currency

Planned featuresand releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)

For more details, please contact our sales team