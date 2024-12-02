Bankable is a growth facilitator. It enables others to climb up in the value chain and makethemselves more relevant and important to their customers by providing access to corporatefinance products not previously available to SMEs. We enable businesses to offer frictionlessfinance products who have payment at the heart of their operation.
Website
Bankable's is a growth facilitator. It enables others to climb up in the value chain and make themselves more relevant and important to their customers by providing access to corporate finance products not previously available to SMEs. We enable businesses to offer frictionless finance products who have payment at the heart of their operation.
Active since
2010
Head office
Canary Wharf, London
Country offices in
Spain
Geographical coverage (operational area)
EU and EEA
Founder(s)
Eric Moullieron
Funding rounds and investors
Undisclosed
Number of employees
66
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Innovate Finance Group
Awards
The Fintech Power 50
Contact (phone number/email address)
The company`s core solutions
Bankable’s proprietary technology consists of a series of core banking engines: payments, bank accounts, cards, receivable financing, payable financing, and revolving credit.
Major use cases & Products
Cards issuing, remittances, accounts, lending, payments, KYC, compliance
Specialisation/Verticals
FIs, fintechs, software platforms, global brands, B2B travel trade, neobanks
Competitive advantage
Proprietary technology stack. Seasoned management. Embedded credit and off balance sheet lending: purchase financing, invoice financing, revolving credit line, revenue-based lending
Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)
FIs, fintechs, software platforms, global brands, B2B travel trade, neobanks
Current customers (client example/names)
Spendesk, Blank, Credit Agricole, PaySafe, Kard, Qonto, MAPFRE, BRC, Ditto, Emirates, Translink Microsoft Xbox, Lola Markets
Technologies/tech stack/capabilities
Cloud, APIs
Technology partners
VISA, Mastercard. The rest are proprietary - please contact our sales team for more information.
Bank partners
Undisclosed
Go-to-market strategy
Bankable works with multiple technology and bank partners to orchestrate the optimal tech stack based on the business case provided. The Bankable infrastructure and ecosystem of partners enable fintechs, banks, and platforms to offer their clients working capital, payment, and card products.
Category
Embedded Finance SaaS, Specialist middleware provider, Full-stack BaaS provider (regulated by proxy)
The key layers that the provider is active in
Technology - proprietary. Service delivered as a platform
Licence
Banking licence via proxy
Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks
Inhouse compliance team evaluates risks and workshops held with third party tech providers to ensure 360 degree approach to mitigating potential risks.
Pricing model
Prices on request. Modular pricing available. Pay as you grow.
Revenue streams
Working capital products, transactional revenue, and monthly access to platform.
Examples
Spendesk, Royale Oceanic, ABN Amro Moneyou, Blank (by Credit Agricole), Airbus, Kard
Existing features
Prepaid debit and credit cards
Embedded lending: purchase/invoice financing, revolving credit, credit line
Core banking: accounts, virtual ledger, multi wallet, payments, multi-currency
Planned featuresand releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)
For more details, please contact our sales team
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright