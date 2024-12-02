APEXX Global is a global payments orchestration platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payment methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.
London, the UK
APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with different solution providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates, and simplifying the payment execution process through advanced payment orchestration.
Merchants (travel, retail, digital)
Global: North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM
2016
Forward Partners, MMC Ventures, Alliance Ventures
PCI DSS Level 1 certified, ISO 27001
Payment orchestrator of choice to the world's best-loved brands. Creating value in every interaction.
Yes
Yes
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes, 150+ supported
Yes, GBP, USD, SGD, EUR, SEK, CZK, PLN, AUD, NZD, CHF, DKK, NOK, CN, CAD, HKD, SGD, RON, JPY, BRL, ZAR
Yes, via partner - the pricing varies on a case-by-case basis due to the volume of traffic and is specific to the end partner rate card
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationNo
E-invoicing (automated)No
FactoringNo
Yes
Yes, Klarna, Sezzle, Clearpay/Afterpay, Zip Co, Laybuy, Openpay, Affirm, Avarto, Atome, Alma, Tabby, Humm
Yes
No
Yes
Yes (Decision Manager, Accertify)
Ryanair, TUI, CarTrawler, Internova Travel Group, Avon, Iglu Travel, Audley Travel, Swoon, Marks Electrical, Hotelbeds
You can read more here.
Payments Awards 'Most Disruptive Payments Technology' 2017
Treasury Leaders Summit 'Innovator' 2017
Innovate Finance Global Summit 'Best Cross-Border Payments Solution' 2017
Payments Awards 'Most Disruptive Payments Technology' 2018
Paytech Awards 'Best Cards Initiative' Highly Commended 2021
FSTech Awards Payments Innovation of the Year 2021
World Business Outlook 'Leading Payment Solution Provider' 2022
World Business Outlook 'Most Merchant Centric Payment Provider UK' 2022
Payments Awards 'Best Online Payments Solution Merchant' 2022
eCommerce Awards 'Best Payment Innovation (150+ Employees)' Bronze 2022
eCommerce Awards 'Payment Innovation of the Year' 2023
Payments Awards 'Most Disruptive Payments Technology' 2023
Payments Awards 'B2B Payments Innovation of the Year' 2023
eCommerce Awards 'Payment Innovation of the Year' Silver 2024
Payments Awards 'Most Disruptive Payments Technology' 2024
