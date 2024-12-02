APEXX Global is a global payments orchestration platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payment methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

Website

www.apexx.global

Head office

London, the UK

Core solution

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with different solution providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates, and simplifying the payment execution process through advanced payment orchestration.

Target markets

Merchants (travel, retail, digital)

Contact details

sales@apexx.global

Geographical presence

Global: North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM

Year founded

2016

Funding rounds and investors

Forward Partners, MMC Ventures, Alliance Ventures

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Level 1 certified, ISO 27001

Brand tagline

Payment orchestrator of choice to the world's best-loved brands. Creating value in every interaction.

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payment orchestration platform

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 150+ supported

Settlement currencies

Yes, GBP, USD, SGD, EUR, SEK, CZK, PLN, AUD, NZD, CHF, DKK, NOK, CN, CAD, HKD, SGD, RON, JPY, BRL, ZAR

Instant settlement

Yes, via partner - the pricing varies on a case-by-case basis due to the volume of traffic and is specific to the end partner rate card

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationNo

E-invoicing (automated)No

FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes, Klarna, Sezzle, Clearpay/Afterpay, Zip Co, Laybuy, Openpay, Affirm, Avarto, Atome, Alma, Tabby, Humm

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

No

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes (Decision Manager, Accertify)

Clients

Main clients/references

Ryanair, TUI, CarTrawler, Internova Travel Group, Avon, Iglu Travel, Audley Travel, Swoon, Marks Electrical, Hotelbeds

Case studies

You can read more here.

Awards