Andaria is a fintech and licensed EMI. Through our multicurrency business accounts and embedded payments solutions, Andaria is dedicated to making financial services accessible, inclusive, simple and transparent for all businesses.

Website

Active since

2020

Head office

Malta

Country offices in

London and Malta

Geographical coverage (operational area)

UK & Europe

Founder(s)

Patrick Seguev; Nirav Patel

Number of employees

52

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Payments Innovation Forum, Finance Malta, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Malta Chamber of SME's. FIMA, AJBN, Malta Enterprise

Contact

reachus@andaria.com

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Modular services including multi-currency business accounts, dedicated IBANS, domestic and global payments, KYC, reporting and onboarding that clients can customise to generate a bespoke embedded payments solution.

Major use cases & Products

Remittances, accounts, payments, Embedded solutions are sector agnostic however some examples Embedded Earned wage access solution (B2B2C), Embedded Accounts Receivable/ Payable solutions (B2B2B)

Specialisation/Verticals

Businesses in most verticals can use Andaria's services

Competitive advantage

Andaria offers simplicity, cost effectiveness and multiple payments channels - both domestic and international. We combine licenced services with modular technology to flex to clients’ needs.

Target market

Target customers

Brands, software providers, merchants, corporates

Current customers

GIG, Workerappz, Intercash

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

APIs, cloud

Partners

Technology partners

We have a range of providers that are integrated with and form part of our orchestration layer.

Bank partners

Banking Circle, ClearBank, Convera

Go-to-market strategy

We work with referral partners as well as direct to market in the UK & Europe.

Operating model

Category

E-money institution for payment accounts and B2B embedded payments provider.

The key layers that the provider is active in

Licence holder, partnering with integrated technology providers to support a range of services. Supported by strong governance and compliance structure.

Licence

EMI licences (UK and Malta)

Risk mitigation strategies and responsabilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Strong Governence principles predicated on a 3 lines of defence model. Extensive compliance structure in place to mitigate any risks. Risk Register in place with KPI equivalent controls to monitor and control risk. Robust KYC/KYB and transaction monitoring systems in place. A strong focus on inforamtion & cyber security as a digital first solution.

Business model

Pricing model

Varies according to services provided.

Revenue streams

Account fees, transaction fees, implementation fees for large projects.

Case studies

Examples

Available via our sales team: reachus@andaria.com

Product roadmap

Existing features

Business current accounts covering SEPA, SWIFT, Faster Payments and 24 currencies. Embedded Payments offering packages Account Creation, KYC, Compliance, vIBANs.

Planned features and releases/future plans

New card scheme partnerships, reporting solutions, global expansion.