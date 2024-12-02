American Express is a globally integrated payments company that provides customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Country offices in
US, Canada, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
Business revenue 2021
Global revenue 2021 USD 43.663 billion
Year over year growth rate
14.35% global revenue increased from FY2020 to FY2021
Number of employees
64000 (2021)
Awards
Best Payment Facility – non-credit. Card and Payment Awards 2022
What are the company`s core solutions
Pay with Bank transfer is an omnichannel, Open Banking payment solution. Account-to-account payments are made simpler whether the user initiates purchases online, in-store via a QR code, or by clicking on a secure link.
How it works
Leveraging Open Banking regulation, Pay with Bank transfer is a simple, speedy, and secure way to make and receive payments. It enables consumers to pay for purchases online and on the go directly from their bank accounts, whether or not they are American Express® Card members, and benefit from bank-level data security. It allows merchants to receive instant payments at a lower cost than traditional card payments.
What problem does the company solve
Pay with Bank transfer makes payments simple. For consumers, it allows them to avoid the friction of entering their card information and track their current balance closely as they make transactions. Merchants, meanwhile, benefit from instant payments and could see conversion rates rise thanks to a simpler checkout process, while also avoiding the fees associated with accepting cards.
Types of supported APIs\API standard supported
We have developed Account Financials PSD2, a suite of APIs that provides customer-authorised, account-specific data for American Express® Proprietary Card products that enable developers in the UK, France, Sweden, and Finland to build apps and services with greater financial transparency. In the UK, we have also developed Pay with Bank transfer which enables UK consumers to quickly and securely pay for goods and services online and on the go, directly from their bank account.
Industries/target markets
Pay with Bank transfer delivers value across all sectors, benefitting merchants of all sizes and across all industries.
Geographical coverage
Pay with Bank transfer is a real-time payment option available to current account holders at UK banks.
The Merchant integrates with the Pay with Bank transfer JavaScript SDK which will present the Pay with Bank transfer button.
Software language
Java
Software developement tools
American Express provides a Developer Portal that offers simple instructions to integrate the Pay with Bank transfer product across several channels including web, in-app iOS, and Android. Merchants can pay with a link.
When was the core technology developed
2019
Including Arsenal Football Club, Just Giving, Lancaster University, Hays Travel, Royal Lancaster, London Theatre Direct, Iglu/Planet Cruise, Boodles, Trailfinders, Thai Airways & Qatar Airways
