Amadeus offers services to travel companies, helping them take payment from their customers, pay suppliers, and optimise both. We apply payments global expertise and a network of trusted partnerships integrated into our smart payment hub to provide travel companies and their customers with a smooth payments experience.

Core solution

We focus on simplifying travel payments through innovation. Our merchant services business helps airlines, hotels, airports, and travel sellers to remove friction from the payment experience so travellers can pay for travel more easily. Our Xchange Payment Platform provides access to a wide range of fintech capabilities including multi-currency pricing, alternative payment method acceptance, and Buy Now, Pay Later from Amadeus and a range of expert partners. Our B2B Payments business helps travel sellers to pay-out to suppliers like airlines and hotels, using virtual cards from a wide range of card issuing partners. Customers access these payment methods from the Amadeus B2B Wallet, which helps travel sellers select the right way to make each B2B payment.

Target market

Travel segments (airlines, travel agencies, hotels etc.)

Contact details

travel.payments@amadeus.com

Geographical presence

North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia–Pacific

Year founded

1987

Licence type

Application for an e-money licence to the Bank of Spain

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

EMVCo, IATA, HEDNA, ARC

Company's motto

We serve every part of the global travel ecosystem, powering better journeys through payments solutions

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Payment Service Provider - Acquirer

Merchant processor

Acquiring services through partners

Payments and Financial infrastructure

Issuing Gateway giving customer access to B2B payment options they can use to pay suppliers

Channels – context

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes

Omnichannel

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Whitelabel solution

Yes

Payment methods supported

All major cards and 300+ Alternative Payment Methods

Settlement currencies

170+

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B Payments

Yes

ERP integration

Yes

E-invoicing (automated)

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Accertify, ACI, Cybersource

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

Yes – 170+

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

More information available upon request

Case studies

More information available upon request

Awards

Amadeus B2B Wallet Partner Pay won the award of Best B2B Payments Program at the 2021 Emerging Payment Awards

Amadeus XPP was shortlisted for Best Merchant Payments Initiative of the Year at the Merchant Payment Ecosystem Awards 2021 and Payments Innovation of the Year at the FSTech Awards 2022

Future developments

More information available upon request

Transactions

Transaction volume

More information available upon request

Transaction value (USD/EUR)

More information available upon request