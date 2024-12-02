Amadeus offers services to travel companies, helping them take payment from their customers, pay suppliers, and optimise both. We apply payments global expertise and a network of trusted partnerships integrated into our smart payment hub to provide travel companies and their customers with a smooth payments experience.
Core solution
We focus on simplifying travel payments through innovation. Our merchant services business helps airlines, hotels, airports, and travel sellers to remove friction from the payment experience so travellers can pay for travel more easily. Our Xchange Payment Platform provides access to a wide range of fintech capabilities including multi-currency pricing, alternative payment method acceptance, and Buy Now, Pay Later from Amadeus and a range of expert partners. Our B2B Payments business helps travel sellers to pay-out to suppliers like airlines and hotels, using virtual cards from a wide range of card issuing partners. Customers access these payment methods from the Amadeus B2B Wallet, which helps travel sellers select the right way to make each B2B payment.
Target market
Travel segments (airlines, travel agencies, hotels etc.)
Contact details
travel.payments@amadeus.com
Geographical presence
North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia–Pacific
Year founded
1987
Licence type
Application for an e-money licence to the Bank of Spain
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
EMVCo, IATA, HEDNA, ARC
Company's motto
We serve every part of the global travel ecosystem, powering better journeys through payments solutions
Service provider type
Payment Gateway
Yes
Payment Service Provider - Acquirer
- Merchant processor
- Acquiring services through partners
Payments and Financial infrastructure
Issuing Gateway giving customer access to B2B payment options they can use to pay suppliers
Channels – context
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
Yes
Omnichannel
Yes
Payments capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Whitelabel solution
Yes
Payment methods supported
All major cards and 300+ Alternative Payment Methods
Settlement currencies
170+
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B Payments
Yes
ERP integration
Yes
E-invoicing (automated)
Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Fraud and risk management partners
Accertify, ACI, Cybersource
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX - number of currencies available
Yes – 170+
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Clients
Main clients/references
More information available upon request
Case studies
More information available upon request
Awards
-
Amadeus B2B Wallet Partner Pay won the award of Best B2B Payments Program at the 2021 Emerging Payment Awards
-
Amadeus XPP was shortlisted for Best Merchant Payments Initiative of the Year at the Merchant Payment Ecosystem Awards 2021 and Payments Innovation of the Year at the FSTech Awards 2022
Future developments
More information available upon request
Transactions
Transaction volume
More information available upon request
Transaction value (USD/EUR)
More information available upon request