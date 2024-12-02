Alviere enables enterprises worldwide to offer financial products to their customers,partners, and employees.
Website
Company mission/vision (background and strategy)
Alviere enables enterprises worldwide to offer financial products to their customers, partners, and employees.
Active since
2020
Head office
Denver, CO
Country offices in
United States, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Mexico
Geographical coverage (operational area)
United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, EU
Founder(s)
Yuval Brisker, Pedro Silva
Funding rounds and investors
Series A, Incubator/Accelerator, Series A-II, Series B, Debt: Viola Ventures, Viola Fintech, Draper Associates, DraperTriangle, Commerz Ventures, North Coast Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures, jumpstart, MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, cross river Digital Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, Alumni Ventures Group, Cerca Partners, Wix
Number of employees
113
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Forbes Business Council, Money Services Business Association
Contact (phone number/email address)
press@alviere.com, +1(866)460-5366
The company`s core solutions
The Alviere HIVE technology platform allows enterprises to offer financial products to its customers, partners, and employees, including: virtual accounts, branded cards, global money transfers, payments, and crypto & Web in applicable geos.
Major use cases & Products
Cards issuing, remittances, accounts, payments, KYC, KYB, compliance, treasury digital banking, crypto & Web3
Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)
Global marquee brands looking to innovate payments processes and offer more rich customer experiences, including airlines, retail, hospitality, and telecoms.
Current customers (client example/names)
Technologies/tech stack/capabilities
SaaS embedded finance platform with proprietary technology and fully integrated partner ecosystem provides access to financial solutions via APIs. The Alviere HIVE connects directly to existing ERP, CRM, Order Management, and existing applications owned by the clients.
Technology partners
Multiple partners across a vast ecosystem of functionality are integrated into Alviere HIVE. These include Array, Atomic, Cognito, ComplyAdvantage, Hawk:AI, Mastercard, Melissa, Mitek, Moody’s, Plaid, TabaPay, and Visa, among others. Natively integrating this functionality saves Alviere clients from managing complex integrations themselves and consolidates MSAs and support into a singular vendor. One example, Hawk:AI powers Alviere HIVE AI-driven AML transaction monitoring and risk scoring.
Bank partners
In the US, Alviere works with Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.
Go-to-market strategy
Alviere sells directly to large enterprise accounts, and partners with global SIs, including KPMG, Deloitte, EY, to implement their client's embedded finance initiatives. Alviere's experts in financial products, implementation, and go-to-market strategy work directly with every client to ensure immediate and long-term success.
Category
Full stack embedded finance
Licence
With licenses in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Alviere is a fully regulated, licensed financial institution, managing all compliance, security, legal, and risk mitigation, PCI & SOC I & II certified. Full list: https://alviere.com/legal/licenses
Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks
Alviere applies expertise through all phases of a client program, from design through implementation and launch. Experience with large-scale international rollouts and financial services understanding reduces risk for any program.
Pricing model
A true partnership, the Alviere shared revenue model is tailored for each client program and ensures success.
Revenue streams
Depending on the client program, Alviere revenue can be via fees, interchange, card issuance or other client-based revenue streams. This ensures long-term success for both the client and Alviere.
Examples
Boost Mobile, Grupo Coppel, Dish Network, Sandboxx, AutoPayPlus
Existing features
The Alviere HIVE platform offers an extensive range of customizable, branded financial products and services, including virtual accounts, cards, payment options, global money transfers, and crypto & Web3 services. Alviere supports FDIC-insured bank accounts in the US and adheres to strict Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards and processes. Additionally, robust fraud and identity management systems safeguard Alviere’s clients and their customers.
Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)
Europe expansion, credit offerings, enhanced business intelligence (BI) configuration.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright