Website

www.alviere.com

Company mission/vision (background and strategy)

Alviere enables enterprises worldwide to offer financial products to their customers, partners, and employees.

Active since

2020

Head office

Denver, CO

Country offices in

United States, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Mexico

Geographical coverage (operational area)

United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, EU

Founder(s)

Yuval Brisker, Pedro Silva

Funding rounds and investors

Series A, Incubator/Accelerator, Series A-II, Series B, Debt: Viola Ventures, Viola Fintech, Draper Associates, DraperTriangle, Commerz Ventures, North Coast Ventures, Opera Tech Ventures, jumpstart, MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, cross river Digital Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, Alumni Ventures Group, Cerca Partners, Wix

Number of employees

113

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Forbes Business Council, Money Services Business Association

Contact (phone number/email address)

press@alviere.com, +1(866)460-5366

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

The Alviere HIVE technology platform allows enterprises to offer financial products to its customers, partners, and employees, including: virtual accounts, branded cards, global money transfers, payments, and crypto & Web in applicable geos.

Major use cases & Products

Cards issuing, remittances, accounts, payments, KYC, KYB, compliance, treasury digital banking, crypto & Web3

Target market

Target customers (FIs, brands, fintechs, retailers etc)

Global marquee brands looking to innovate payments processes and offer more rich customer experiences, including airlines, retail, hospitality, and telecoms.

Current customers (client example/names)

Coppel, Mexico's largest non-food retailer, complete neo-bank functionality for its customers;

OmniMoney by Boost Mobile, a wireless service provider, provides bank-like functions to its customers via an app;

Dish Network, a network and satellite provider, powers its acquisition and retention promotional program;

Sandboxx, providing support to military service members, offers prepaid gift cards and virtual bank accounts."

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

SaaS embedded finance platform with proprietary technology and fully integrated partner ecosystem provides access to financial solutions via APIs. The Alviere HIVE connects directly to existing ERP, CRM, Order Management, and existing applications owned by the clients.

Partners

Technology partners

Multiple partners across a vast ecosystem of functionality are integrated into Alviere HIVE. These include Array, Atomic, Cognito, ComplyAdvantage, Hawk:AI, Mastercard, Melissa, Mitek, Moody’s, Plaid, TabaPay, and Visa, among others. Natively integrating this functionality saves Alviere clients from managing complex integrations themselves and consolidates MSAs and support into a singular vendor. One example, Hawk:AI powers Alviere HIVE AI-driven AML transaction monitoring and risk scoring.

Bank partners

In the US, Alviere works with Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

Go-to-market strategy

Alviere sells directly to large enterprise accounts, and partners with global SIs, including KPMG, Deloitte, EY, to implement their client's embedded finance initiatives. Alviere's experts in financial products, implementation, and go-to-market strategy work directly with every client to ensure immediate and long-term success.

Operating model

Category

Full stack embedded finance

The key layers that the provider is active inComprehensive solution with both proprietary technology and extensive partner integrations.

Licence

With licenses in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Alviere is a fully regulated, licensed financial institution, managing all compliance, security, legal, and risk mitigation, PCI & SOC I & II certified. Full list: https://alviere.com/legal/licenses

Risk mitigation strategies and responsibilities

Actions taken to reduce or prevent the negative impacts of potential risks

Alviere applies expertise through all phases of a client program, from design through implementation and launch. Experience with large-scale international rollouts and financial services understanding reduces risk for any program.

Business model

Pricing model

A true partnership, the Alviere shared revenue model is tailored for each client program and ensures success.

Revenue streams

Depending on the client program, Alviere revenue can be via fees, interchange, card issuance or other client-based revenue streams. This ensures long-term success for both the client and Alviere.

Case studies

Examples

Boost Mobile, Grupo Coppel, Dish Network, Sandboxx, AutoPayPlus

Product roadmap

Existing features

The Alviere HIVE platform offers an extensive range of customizable, branded financial products and services, including virtual accounts, cards, payment options, global money transfers, and crypto & Web3 services. Alviere supports FDIC-insured bank accounts in the US and adheres to strict Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards and processes. Additionally, robust fraud and identity management systems safeguard Alviere’s clients and their customers.

Planned features and releases/future plans (product, geographic, etc.)

Europe expansion, credit offerings, enhanced business intelligence (BI) configuration.