Aevi's in-person commerce orchestration platform enables global access to checkout solutions by connecting digital and in-person channels, simplifying checkout flows, and liberating transaction data to flow between channels, territories and partners.

Core solution

Our payment orchestration platform streamlines payments and data flow freely across channels, territoires and partners, democratizing access to payment terminals. Doing so we solve fragmentation, empowering our clinets to innovate and provide secure, integrated payments across all touchpoints from a central, cloud-based platform.

Target market

PSP

Fintech

Banks

Merchants (retail, hospitality, petrol)

Marketplaces

SaaS

Contact details

https://aevi.com/get-in-touch

Geographical presence

EMEA, US

Year founded

2015

Investors

Diebold Nixdorf, HPE Growth, Mastercard, Schroder Adveq

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

NEXO, CSA (Cloud Security Alliance), ETA, RSPA, PCI

Standards and certifications

ISO 20022, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000

Company's motto

By digitising the last mile of payments, we're setting payments free.

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Main area of focus

In-person commerce orchestration provider

Channels - context

Online

While we do not offer online payments directly, we have a strategic partnership in place to provide this service to our clients.

POS/in store

Yes

Payments capabilities

White-label solution

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 10+

Tokenization

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes - Our Platform consolidates reporting functionality and leverages the ISO 20022 open standard to enable end-to-end payments that are nexo-certifiable where applicable. It includes a Device Management Solution (DMS) and Terminal Management Solution (TMS) with features such as configuration and updates for classic and smartPOS payment applications, gateway routing, firmware, and OS management, and card acceptance management. It is multi-vendor and multi-standard capable, allowing businesses to manage, provision, update, and support all devices through a single portal.

Financial and compliance capabilities

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Enablement possible on terminal level

Clients

Main clients/references

Rabobank, TRUST Payments, EVO Payments, aera, Chase, Mastercard, UniCredit

Case studies

https://aevi.com/newsroom/?type=news

Awards

Winner of Best In-Store Payment Solution 2021 at the Payment Awards

Winner of Best Payment Solution Provider Europe 2021 at the Global Banking and Finance awards.

Future developments

We are continuously innovating and developing our platform to provide the best in-person commerce solutions for our clients, now and in the future. Whether it is to expand our support for more in-person commerce use cases (softPOS), enabling more processing and businesses connectors across the globe or to grow our data analytics capabilities, we grow our platform to ensure that our clients stay ahead of the digital transformation of in-person commerce. More information available upon request.

Transactions

Transaction volume

Over 2 billion transactions processed in 2022

Transaction value

More information available upon request