Our payment orchestration platform streamlines payments and data flow freely across channels, territoires and partners, democratizing access to payment terminals. Doing so we solve fragmentation, empowering our clinets to innovate and provide secure, integrated payments across all touchpoints from a central, cloud-based platform.
PSP
Fintech
Banks
Merchants (retail, hospitality, petrol)
Marketplaces
SaaS
EMEA, US
2015
Diebold Nixdorf, HPE Growth, Mastercard, Schroder Adveq
NEXO, CSA (Cloud Security Alliance), ETA, RSPA, PCI
ISO 20022, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000
By digitising the last mile of payments, we're setting payments free.
Yes
In-person commerce orchestration provider
While we do not offer online payments directly, we have a strategic partnership in place to provide this service to our clients.
Yes
Yes
Yes, 10+
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes - Our Platform consolidates reporting functionality and leverages the ISO 20022 open standard to enable end-to-end payments that are nexo-certifiable where applicable. It includes a Device Management Solution (DMS) and Terminal Management Solution (TMS) with features such as configuration and updates for classic and smartPOS payment applications, gateway routing, firmware, and OS management, and card acceptance management. It is multi-vendor and multi-standard capable, allowing businesses to manage, provision, update, and support all devices through a single portal.
Enablement possible on terminal level
Rabobank, TRUST Payments, EVO Payments, aera, Chase, Mastercard, UniCredit
https://aevi.com/newsroom/?type=news
Winner of Best In-Store Payment Solution 2021 at the Payment Awards
Winner of Best Payment Solution Provider Europe 2021 at the Global Banking and Finance awards.
We are continuously innovating and developing our platform to provide the best in-person commerce solutions for our clients, now and in the future. Whether it is to expand our support for more in-person commerce use cases (softPOS), enabling more processing and businesses connectors across the globe or to grow our data analytics capabilities, we grow our platform to ensure that our clients stay ahead of the digital transformation of in-person commerce. More information available upon request.
Over 2 billion transactions processed in 2022
More information available upon request
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright