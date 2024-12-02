Accertify is a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, digital identity, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning ecommerce, financial services, and other diverse industries worldwide. Accertify’s layered risk platform, machine learning backbone, and rich reputational community database enable businesses to address challenges across the entire customer journey without impacting the customer experience.
Year founded
2008
Target group
Global
Contact
Michelle DiDomenico - mdidomenico@accertify.com
Company's tagline
We’ve Got Your Back
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
MRC, FIDO, SOTER, Payments Ed, NRF, Amadeus
Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform
Customer authentication
Behavioural biometrics
Chargebacks management
Data provider and intelligence
Core solution/problems the company solves
Enable organisations to mitigate risk/fraud, increase revenues, and deliver a differentiated customer experience.
Cloud enabled
Machine learning
Hybrid
Manual review
Case management
Decision orchestration
Chargeback dispute
Guaranteed fraud protection
Pricing model
Confidential
Fraud prevention partners
American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Lexis Nexis, Credit Bureaus, Amadeus
Year over year growth rate
Confidential
Number of employees
500
https://www.accertify.com/resources/case-studies/
