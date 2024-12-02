Company InformationPayments

Accertify

Accertify is a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, digital identity, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning ecommerce, financial services, and other diverse industries worldwide. Accertify’s layered risk platform, machine learning backbone, and rich reputational community database enable businesses to address challenges across the entire customer journey without impacting the customer experience.

Year founded

2008

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce
  • PSP/acquirers
  • Bank/FS
Supported regions

Global

Contact

Michelle DiDomenico - mdidomenico@accertify.com   

Company's tagline

We’ve Got Your Back

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

MRC, FIDO, SOTER, Payments Ed, NRF, Amadeus

Core solution 

  • Fraud/risk management and decisioning platform

  • Customer authentication

  • Behavioural biometrics

  • Chargebacks management 

  • Data provider and intelligence

Core solution/problems the company solves

Enable organisations to mitigate risk/fraud, increase revenues, and deliver a differentiated customer experience.

Technology

Cloud enabled

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning

  • Manual review

  • Case management

  • Decision orchestration

Chargeback management

  • Chargeback dispute

  • Guaranteed fraud protection

Business model

Pricing model

Confidential

Fraud prevention partners

American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Lexis Nexis, Credit Bureaus, Amadeus

Year over year growth rate

Confidential 

Number of employees

500

Customers

Customers reference

https://www.accertify.com/resources/case-studies/

 


