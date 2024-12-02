8B WORLD PTE LTD

Company information
Core solution
8B doesn’t handle cards. We handle the markets where cards don’t matter and where real commerce happens via wallets, bank transfers, mobile money, and creative compliance. Stripe scales in card-first economies. Wise wins on Western corridors. We fill the gaps both of them leave wide open.
Target markets
Merchants (retail, digital, gaming, travel), marketplaces, PSP, fintech, banks, SaaS, brokers, crypto, FX
Contact details
CMO: dk@8b.world
Geographical presence
Central Asia, APAC, Europe, LATAM, Africa
Licence type
8B is partnering with three companies to enhance its service offerings: GFI, SredaPay, and Domus.
Legal entity: Domus Payment Solutions LTD; Regulated by FINTRAC
Legal entity: GLOBAL FINANCIAL INNOVATIONS LTD; Payment Institution
Legal entity: TOO SredaPay; Regulated by National Bank of Kazakhstan
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
A PSP for PSPs
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
No
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes, 90+
Settlement currencies
Yes, GBP/EUR/USD/CNY/USDT and local currencies
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Financial and compliance capabilities
FX
Yes, any currency
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Less than 0.01%
Fraud and risk management partners
Confidential
Clients
Future developments
Confidential
Main clients/references
Xsolla, Rapyd, Pagsmile, Mercuryo, and many others
Transactions
Transaction volume
Confidential
Transaction value
Confidential