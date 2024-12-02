8B WORLD PTE LTD

HQ: Singapore

Year founded: 2022

VISIT WEBSITE

8B WORLD PTE LTD

Payments and disbursements in hard-to-reach countries

8B is a payment service provider (PSP) helping global businesses, PSPs, and banks access local payment methods in hard-to-reach markets across Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and beyond – offering trusted infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and real local reach through strategic partnerships.

Solutions:
Payment Service Provider
Acquirer
Countries:
Latin AmericaAsiaAustralia (continent)EuropeAfrica
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright