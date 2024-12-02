8B WORLD PTE LTD

Company information

Core solution

8B doesn’t handle cards. We handle the markets where cards don’t matter and where real commerce happens via wallets, bank transfers, mobile money, and creative compliance. Stripe scales in card-first economies. Wise wins on Western corridors. We fill the gaps both of them leave wide open.

Target markets

Merchants (retail, digital, gaming, travel), marketplaces, PSP, fintech, banks, SaaS, brokers, crypto, FX

Contact details

CMO: dk@8b.world

Geographical presence

Central Asia, APAC, Europe, LATAM, Africa

Licence type

8B is partnering with three companies to enhance its service offerings: GFI, SredaPay, and Domus.

Legal entity: Domus Payment Solutions LTD; Regulated by FINTRAC

Legal entity: GLOBAL FINANCIAL INNOVATIONS LTD; Payment Institution

Legal entity: TOO SredaPay; Regulated by National Bank of Kazakhstan

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

A PSP for PSPs

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 90+

Settlement currencies

Yes, GBP/EUR/USD/CNY/USDT and local currencies

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

ERP integration No

E-invoicing (automated) No

Factoring No

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes, any currency

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0.01%

Fraud and risk management partners

Confidential

Clients

Future developments

Confidential

Main clients/references

Xsolla, Rapyd, Pagsmile, Mercuryo, and many others

Transactions

Transaction volume

Confidential

Transaction value

Confidential