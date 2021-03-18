|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ZSuite Technologies partners with Norwood Bank

Thursday 18 March 2021 14:50 CET | News

ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company, has partnered with Norwood Bank

ZRent automatically processes rent payments, storage and service fees, membership dues and other payments on a monthly schedule, and offers features such as roommate sharing, ACH transactions, reporting, and future payment forecasting.

In addition, ZSuite performs all back-office services such as new user onboarding and provides training and marketing guidance to its partner banks and credit unions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, partnership, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like