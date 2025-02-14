Subscribe
Zru launches financial operations management app

Friday 14 February 2025

Zru has launched a mobile and tablet app designed to provide businesses, professionals, and payment teams with an efficient and centralised way to manage their financial operations.

 

Zru is a payment orchestration platform connected to local and global PSPs and processors, as well as multiple alternative payment options. It aims to help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and maximise transaction conversion rates.

Payment orchestration for businesses, professionals, and payment teams

Payment orchestration is a key tool for companies looking to optimise their financial strategy. By unifying multiple PSPs and processors, companies can automatically route payments, increase transaction success rates, reduce the risk of payment failures, and ensure a better experience for their customers.

With its new app, Zru users can access all key platform functionalities from anywhere, allowing them to monitor transactions in real time and manage their platform providers, while improving their financial flow at any moment.

The app allows businesses to adapt to payment methods anywhere in the world and offer suitable options for their customers. The contract with the payment method is always made by users, enabling them to negotiate the price directly with card processors and payment methods. They can also add payment options to test which one suits their needs more efficiently.

Users have the possibility to change ordering and styles on the displayed elements, customise colours, create rules to display the payment methods with a single button and segment their clients by providing custom checkout experiences.

Zru’s goal is to provide professionals, companies and teams with control over their operations from anywhere by offering speed and efficiency, features that are crucial in payment management. Its app is one step forward towards its mission to simplify financial processes, and it is available for iOS and Android devices.


