Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zil US to facilitate international transactions to Austrian clients

Tuesday 14 May 2024 08:29 CET | News

Zil US has announced the launch of its cloud-based payment platform service to enable Austrian clients to easily pay US vendors and merchants around the world.

Following this announcement, the cloud-based payment platform service is expected to give Austrian businesses and companies the possibility to open US payment accounts without the need for a physical presence. In addition, they will be enabled to stream global transactions for cross-border expansion. 

Zil US will also focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry at the same time. 

Zil US has announced the launch of its cloud-based payment platform service to enable Austrian clients to easily pay US vendors and merchants around the world.

More information on the announcement

Zil US will continue to simplify financial management processes by offering an all-in-one solution for various needs and market demands. Through this initiative, clients will be enabled to easily and securely design and manage multiple accounts for different purposes without hidden fees. At the same time, businesses will have the possibility to make fast and cost-effective transfers through ACH, mailed checks, and wire transfers. 

The platform is set to also provide extra features like virtual cards, international payments, bulk transactions, and more, aiming to ensure that users have access to all the necessary tools. In addition, clients will be allowed to instantly transfer funds between Zil accounts for a secure and efficient financial experience. The company will focus on optimising the overall customer experience, while also accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape. 

Zil Money Corporation, which includes Zil US, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, was developed in order to optimise the way small businesses manage common problems such as cash shortages and paying employees on time. The platforms also simplify payroll management and optimise access to funds, while also fostering continuous innovation and adaptability. Furthermore, businesses are also given the capability to improve cash flows and maximised potential, while reducing financial stress for owners during the payroll processes at the same time. 

Austrian business owners will also be enabled to use this cloud-based payment service platform in order to grow their market, connect with global partners, as well as reach significant development in the region of the US. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , cross-border payments, cross-border ecommerce, online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: ZilBank.com
Countries: Austria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

ZilBank.com

|
Discover all the Company news on ZilBank.com and other articles related to ZilBank.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like