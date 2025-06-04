Subscribe
ZEN.COM partners with Episode Six to expand card issuance across Europe and Asia

Wednesday 4 June 2025 13:35 CET | News

European fintech ZEN.COM has teamed up with Episode Six (E6), a global card infrastructure provider, to introduce debit card programmes across Europe and Asia.

The partnership between ZEN.COM and Episode 6 is strategically important, reflecting a larger move in the market, with more established fintechs shifting away from legacy providers. They are stepping towards platforms that offer an optimal experience with augmented agility, deployment, and global scalability. According to a study by Juniper Research, the number of cards delivered by modern card issuing platforms will double from 748 million in 2024 to 1.4 billion in 2029.  

ZEN.COM and Episode Six launch card programmes in Europe and Asia

This collaboration is an important step for ZEN.COM as it marks its entry into the Asian market while simultaneously launching ZEN card programmes in Europe. Episode Six, which already has a presence in Asia, will provide the infrastructure to support these initiatives, enabling ZEN.COM to deliver a modern, flexible card experience in a short time. 

The partnership uses a cooperative authorisation model, allowing ZEN.COM to maintain control of its ledger while benefiting from Episode Six’s card issuing and transaction processing capabilities.  

ZEN.COM offers various services, including multi-currency IBAN accounts, fast money transfers, multiple methods of account top-ups (including cash), instant cashback, and ZEN payment cards, making flexibility and user-centric financial tools a core part of its mission. Additionally, Episode Six’s modular architecture is proving solutions to companies seeking modern infrastructure without overhauling their core systems.   

Latest updates from Episode Six

In May 2025, Episode Six partnered with Berkeley Payment to support its existing programmes and enable growth into new verticals.  

Following this announcement, Berkeley Payment selected Episode Six to leverage its configurable platform and expertise in the industry. The Episode Six platform was designed to support a wide range of use cases, including customer prepaid, corporate credit, and virtual accounts, all representing critical capabilities for Berkeley Payment’s client base. 


