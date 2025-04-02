Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zempler Bank introduces international payments with Wise

Wednesday 2 April 2025 14:50 CET | News

Zempler Bank has launched an outbound international payments service in partnership with the Wise Platform.

 

The service, aimed at supporting microbusinesses and start-ups, is designed to facilitate international expansion and address growing demand for cross-border financial solutions. 

The initial phase of the rollout enables Zempler’s business customers to send funds to USD accounts in the United States and EUR accounts within the SEPA region. Transactions can be initiated directly through the Zempler mobile app, with plans to extend the functionality to desktop online banking in the near future.

 

Zempler Bank has launched an outbound international payments service in partnership with the Wise Platform.

 

Demand for international payments among small businesses 

The introduction of this service follows a survey conducted by Zempler, which found that 43% of microbusinesses would use the bank for international payments if the option were available. The research also indicated that over half of the business owners surveyed make international payments at least once per month, with nearly a third transferring amounts ranging from GBP 1,000 to GBP 10,000. 

A representative from Zempler Bank noted that small businesses are increasingly looking to engage with overseas suppliers and service providers. The official highlighted that many of the bank’s customers already use Wise for international transfers, making the partnership a logical step in integrating the service within Zempler’s banking platform. 

A Wise Platform representative stated that the collaboration aims to simplify cross-border transactions for small businesses by reducing costs and improving transparency. According to the official, traditional international banking processes have often posed challenges for smaller enterprises, and the integration with Zempler is intended to remove such barriers.

More information about the two companies 

Zempler Bank, previously known as Cashplus Bank, rebranded in July 2024. The institution, which secured a UK banking licence in 2021, focuses on providing digital banking services for microbusinesses, entrepreneurs, and independent professionals. It operates in the UK with offices in London and Liverpool. 

Wise Platform, the business-to-business arm of Wise, enables financial institutions to integrate its international payment infrastructure. The company has developed a global payments network over the past decade, allowing partners to embed cross-border payment solutions without the need to build proprietary systems.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, transactions , cross-border payments, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Wise, Zempler Bank
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Wise

|

Zempler Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Wise and other articles related to Wise in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like