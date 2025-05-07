Zeepay secures USD 18 million debt funding to accelerate expansion

Following this announcement, the funding round will provide important financial support for Zeepay, as it allows the company to manage liquidity demands associated with real-time mobile money transactions and international remittances.
In addition, a key highlight of the deal is its shared-collateral structure, as it provide an arrangement that is set to see new and existing lenders pledge a common pool of assets. Furthermore, an independent monitoring agent will assess the collateral’s value daily, ensuring transparency, security, and maintaining asset integrity.
Zeepay represents a company that focuses on digital rails that connect digital assets such as mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, bank accounts, and digital tokens to international money transfer operators, subscriptions, payments, international airtime, and refugee payments. At the same time, the startup prioritises the process of facilitating the instant settlement of remittances into money money wallets in Africa and the Caribbean in behalf of international money transfer organisations (IMTOs).
According to officials of the company, the new funding round was arranged by South Africa-based advisory firm Verdant IMAP, and it will provide Zeepay with a structure that simplifies investor participation, as the firm will continue to accelerate its development and expansion plans. In addition, it will also focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. Zeepay will focus on optimising the overall experience of its clients, alongside focusing on the rapid growth of the market.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions