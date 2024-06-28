Zed obtains BSP Licence, sends invites to its 40,000 waitlist members

Following a six-month pilot program sanctioned by BSP, the Zed Card is now being introduced to the public through an invitation-only approach, beginning with its waitlist. Its Mastercard Titanium Credit Card with no interest or fees was well received with nearly 40,000 sign-ups since the waitlist was launched in March 2024.
Zed is changing the credit card concept by using technology to support the upcoming generation of Filipino professionals with an influential credit card. The Zed card has no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or any other fees, so customers pay for only their purchases. Additionally, there is no revolving interest; clients receive up to 31 days of interest-free credit.
Moreover, Zed presents a new credit limit strategy that goes beyond traditional interest revenue: smart credit limits. This means that they are evaluating a user's present and future income alongside other relevant data and then setting credit limits. This method enables young professionals with minimal credit history to establish credit prudently and steer clear of restrictions tied solely to conventional credit scores.
The Zed officials stated that they noticed an increase in engagement from their first cardholders, with a monthly transaction volume surge of 100%, and 48% of them engaging in daily transactions.
Tonik, Philippines’ first licenced neobank also took a different approach. They shared the APIs they have created with third-party developers, unlike traditional banks that typically keep their APIs private. This move aligns with the neobank's dedication to fostering innovation within a broader ecosystem.
Moreover, Tonik has streamlined the account application process to just a few minutes, rather than hours or days, and removed the requirement for Filipinos to visit a physical branch. By using Google Cloud’s Apigee API Management platform in conjunction with Daon, the neobank has made banking more accessible to rural Filipinos, which accounts for 52,6% of the population.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions