Yuno signs strategic MoU with Snoonu to scale payments efficiency in Qatar

Thursday 27 February 2025 13:27 CET | News

Yuno, a payment orchestration provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Snoonu to improve the latter’s payment infrastructure and optimise payments in Qatar.

Through this strategic agreement, Yuno and Snoonu intend to further advance their commitment to security and efficiency in digital transactions. The announcement follows Yuno’s expansion into the Middle East, with the company opening its regional headquarters in Qatar. The initiative was supported by Invest Qatar and aimed to assist in the development of the country’s digital economy while facilitating Yuno’s expansion across the wider region.

Yuno signs strategic MoU with Snoonu to scale payments efficiency in Qatar

Additionally, the beginning of February 2025 saw Yuno launch Mastercard Payment Passkey Service across Latin America, enabling merchants to improve the online checkout process and broaden fraud protection. The company intended to support merchants operating in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile in simplifying the online checkout process, scaling fraud protection, and reducing card abandonment rates.

Optimising payments and scaling operational efficiencies

Yuno entered the agreement with Snoonu to deliver payment orchestration technology to the app, which provides delivery of food, groceries, and electronics, among others, to shoppers in Qatar. Yuno’s platform facilitates access to more than 1,000 locally-relevant and global payment methods via a single integration and assists in the optimisation of merchants’ payment infrastructure across 200 countries. Through this, the company intends to improve transaction approval rates, minimise complexities in the payment process, and offer customers more flexibility and security for payment transactions.

Furthermore, among the potential benefits of the collaboration forged between Yuno and Snoonu, the two companies mention comprehensive payment access, smart routing technology, AI-enabled fraud prevention, and operational efficiency. By partnering with Snoonu and extending its presence in the Middle East, Yuno intends to strengthen its payment network with deeper local integration, as well as enter strategic collaborations with other fintech companies and financial institutions.


