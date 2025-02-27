Yuno signs strategic MoU with Snoonu to scale payments efficiency in Qatar

Through this strategic agreement, Yuno and Snoonu intend to further advance their commitment to security and efficiency in digital transactions. The announcement follows Yuno’s expansion into the Middle East, with the company opening its regional headquarters in Qatar. The initiative was supported by Invest Qatar and aimed to assist in the development of the country’s digital economy while facilitating Yuno’s expansion across the wider region.
Additionally, the beginning of February 2025 saw Yuno launch Mastercard Payment Passkey Service across Latin America, enabling merchants to improve the online checkout process and broaden fraud protection. The company intended to support merchants operating in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile in simplifying the online checkout process, scaling fraud protection, and reducing card abandonment rates.
Yuno entered the agreement with Snoonu to deliver payment orchestration technology to the app, which provides delivery of food, groceries, and electronics, among others, to shoppers in Qatar. Yuno’s platform facilitates access to more than 1,000 locally-relevant and global payment methods via a single integration and assists in the optimisation of merchants’ payment infrastructure across 200 countries. Through this, the company intends to improve transaction approval rates, minimise complexities in the payment process, and offer customers more flexibility and security for payment transactions.
Furthermore, among the potential benefits of the collaboration forged between Yuno and Snoonu, the two companies mention comprehensive payment access, smart routing technology, AI-enabled fraud prevention, and operational efficiency. By partnering with Snoonu and extending its presence in the Middle East, Yuno intends to strengthen its payment network with deeper local integration, as well as enter strategic collaborations with other fintech companies and financial institutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions