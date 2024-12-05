Subscribe
News

YouLend partners with Tpay to offer financing tools to Polish SMEs

Thursday 5 December 2024 13:14 CET | News

YouLend has announced its partnership with Tpay in order to provide SME customers in the region of Poland with secure and efficient financing services. 

Following this announcement, the collaboration will provide Polish entrepreneurs and small business owners with immediate access to flexible, revenue-based financing in order to drive further growth in ecommerce. 

Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

YouLend teams up with Tpay to introduce financing services for Polish SMEs.

More information on YouLend x Tpay partnership

Embedded Finance is rapidly gaining traction, driven by the strong demand from Polish small and medium-sized enterprises who increasingly favor flexibility and affordability in financial services. By combining the revenue-based financial services of YouLend with Tpay's advanced payment system, the companies will have the possibility to jointly provide online sellers with tools that enable quick and flexible access to capital. 

Throughout this strategic deal, Tpay will implement YouLend's Embedded Finance solution, as well as provide Polish customers with convenient and tailored funding services without the lengthy approval processes typically associated with traditional funding options. At the same time, the feature will enable business owners to secure financing easily through a streamlined digital application journey that takes only a few minutes to complete. Once the process is completed and approved, the businesses can then use the capital in order to invest in growth opportunities, cover unexpected expenses, purchase inventory, or simply enhance cash flow.

At the same time, businesses will have the possibility to repay the financing through a small percentage of their future sales, ensuring flexibility and protection during periods when they generate lower revenues. As the partnership develops and grows, Tpay and YouLend will continue to invest in building optimised and scalable solutions for their increasing customer base in the region of Poland. 


