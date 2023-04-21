Subscribe
Yokoy launches affiliate programme for DACH region

Friday 21 April 2023 15:07 CET | News

Switzerland-based AI-driven spend management platform Yokoy has introduced a new affiliate programme for the DACH region. 

Selected partners are to be certified and positioned as competent contacts on the market. The new programme is primarily aimed at value-added resellers who have experience with ERP solutions or other legacy spend management applications. The partners receive access to online training, which provides the necessary knowledge for Yokoy solutions in professional use. After this training, the partners obtain certification as Yokoy Solution Experts.

Yokoy launches affiliate programme for DACH region


In addition, partners receive sales, service, and implementation training to gain an advantage in the marketplace. In addition, Yokoy provides them with access to an online partner management tool with exclusive sales and marketing content. According to a Yokoy representative, their goal is to plan the go-to-market together, onboard new partners quickly, and provide them with in-depth knowledge of the benefits of Yokoy so they are equipped to approach potential customers.

 

Yokoy’s expansion to the DACH region

Yokoy expanded to Germany, and opened a German office, in 2021 after having opened a branch in Austria in 2020. With this expansion, Yokoy was able to serve the entire DACH region on-site. The company had previously adapted its solution to the needs of the German market. The product has evolved from an expense management tool launched in 2019 to a comprehensive spend management solution and uses artificial intelligence processes.

 

Yokoy’s partner programme

Joining Yokoy’s partner ecosystem allows businesses around the world to automate their spend management process. This enables companies to expand their product portfolio and range of services, as well as increase their sales potential by benefiting from commissions. Commercial partners include solution partners that know Yokoy's products and solutions and promote and sell them. As a Value Added Reseller (VAR), users take the lead in implementing the software and providing services. Reseller partners have the competence to actively promote and sell Yokoy products and solutions, yet the implementation of the software is carried out by Yokoy. 

 

Partner portal features

The partner portal includes marketing tools for Yokoy Expense, Yokoy Invoice, and Yokoy Pay. In addition, articles and blog posts on current finance topics or gadgets for customer events and trade shows are also included. The platform also includes sales tools such as pitch decks, sales enablement videos, an ROI Calculator, and battle cards. There are additionally over 50 integrations with all major ERP and CRM systems.

More: Link


