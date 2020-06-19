Sections
News

Yes Bank raises 1 bln to boost capital

Friday 19 June 2020 14:14 CET | News

India-based Yes Bank has planned to raise at least USD 1 billion through a public offering of shares to boost its capital.

The bank said it will commence its fundraising soon and plans to raise a total amount of EUR 1.7 billion. The share sale follows the bank’s application to regulators to fast-track its fundraising, after Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central bank, rescued Yes Bank in March 2020.

Under the rescue plan announced by the Indian government, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank invested 1 billion into Yes Bank.


More: Link


Keywords: India, Yes Bank, banks, commerce, Reserve Bank of India, RBI, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
