Yazara now part of Global Payments

Tuesday 10 September 2024 11:45 CET | News

Software development company Yazara has announced that is now part of Global Payments, with the company planning to expand and diversify in additional geographies. 

 

In a bid to gain a substantial portion of an increasing SoftPOS and acquiring market globally, Yazara integrated its services with Global Payments. Through this move, the company intends to grow and diversify its solutions and expand into additional geographies. Currently, Global Payments collaborates with over 5 million merchants of all sizes in more than 100 countries and, with this worldwide presence, the company plans to support Yazara in reaching more merchants across the globe. In addition, the current move is set to enable merchants to accept contactless payments and expand their revenue with Yazara’s SoftPOS technology.

Yazara and Global Payments’ merged capabilities

By combining their features and the technical abilities of both teams, Yazara and Global Payments are set to optimise how they serve their customers and meet their demands. The technical knowledge and human resources provided by Global Payments are set to accelerate the implementation and deployment of Yazara’s SoftPOS solution in new geographies and merchant verticals. Moreover, the company plans to allow customers to deploy their solutions more efficiently and conveniently via improved merchant value propositions involving new and augmented features and services.

Furthermore, Yazara is set to continue to enable merchants of all sizes globally to accept contactless payments with the assistance of Global Payments. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Yazara mentioned their company’s plans to adopt the vision of Global Payments and solidify its position in the payments industry as a SoftPOS technology provider, equipping customers with augmented solutions in all the markets it operates in.

Yazara’s input into the payments landscape

With its operations based in the US and delivering solutions worldwide, Yazara is committed to developing and providing payment software that mitigates the need for physical POS machines and hardware and making every mobile device a secure, convenient, and simplified way to receive and initiate transactions.

Moreover, Yazara focuses on promoting sustainability, with the firm mentioning its initiative to encourage merchants to leverage its solution to decrease their use of additional hardware and printed receipts. The company also promoted an acceptance solution that benefits micro and small businesses and eliminates cash from the increased costs and risks.

Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, digital payments, online payments, expansion, merchant, ecommerce, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Global Payments, Yazara
Countries: United States
