Yazara now part of Global Payments

In a bid to gain a substantial portion of an increasing SoftPOS and acquiring market globally, Yazara integrated its services with Global Payments. Through this move, the company intends to grow and diversify its solutions and expand into additional geographies. Currently, Global Payments collaborates with over 5 million merchants of all sizes in more than 100 countries and, with this worldwide presence, the company plans to support Yazara in reaching more merchants across the globe. In addition, the current move is set to enable merchants to accept contactless payments and expand their revenue with Yazara’s SoftPOS technology.
