YAY Moments launches payment cards

Following this announcement, YAY Moments’ new payment cards were developed in order to promote and optimise gift card usage for its customers and users.
In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and partners in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
The Iceland government provided the nation with gift cards in order to spend on tourism, aiming to optimise the overall sector of the region. In addition, YAY Moments developed the newly released product with optimised and secure codes for an optimised customer experience.
This overall introduction of payment cards is aimed at making it easier for clients to leverage their products, as well as make transactions and purchases at any store or online website. In addition, the payment card feature will also be available on the YAY Moments application soon in order to offer a secure and efficient payment experience for all clients.
According to officials from the company, customers will also be enabled to add additional funds to the card if they wish to purchase beyond the overall card value. By allowing customers to load additional money onto the product, YAY Moments aims to eliminate the issue of leaving unused amounts on the gift cards and optimise the process of clients.
In addition, YAY Moments’ solution aggregates all gift cards within the application, giving clients the possibility to instantly see the combined value of their cards, as well as utilise the payment card in order to spend them in one go if they wish to, both in-store and online. At the same time, all personalised greetings and messages that are associated with the card will remain accessible in the application.
YAY Moments is also currently preparing to enter the Canadian and European markets, focusing on its overall development and expansion strategy.
