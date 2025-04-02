Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Yavrio connects to five US banks to introduce embedded payments

Wednesday 2 April 2025 13:35 CET | News

Yavrio, an Open Banking fintech, has connected to corporate accounts at Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, Citi Bank, Bank of America and US Bank as it expands internationally.

 

The fintech also introduced embedded ACH, RTP, FedNow and Wire payments across 9,600+ banks for customers in the US. This enables businesses to securely send funds from their payment journal to vendors via their bank account, simplifying the process with better efficiency and security.

Yavrio connects to five US banks

Capitalising on Open Banking drive in the US

With the CFPB's finalisation of the Personal Financial Data Rights rule in October 2024, Open Banking gained traction in the US. The market is projected to reach USD 35.79 billion by 2031. Yavrio aims to leverage this momentum and help finance teams integrate all their bank accounts into a unified finance system, improving efficiency and financial visibility.

The introduction of embedded payments is a key function for businesses, allowing them to make cross-border and domestic transactions securely from their payment journal, ready for approvers to authorise as usual within their bank portal, optimising payment accuracy. The company is committed to offering simple banking connectivity, and connecting to five US banking institutions highlights Yavrio’s commitment to offering integrated banking solutions to businesses worldwide, no matter who they bank with, improving financial automation for firms globally.

Yavrio's integration with corporate banking systems connects businesses to the core of financial operations, offering real-time data, access to banking infrastructure, and multiple payment rails. Businesses can execute payments, access live financial insights and automatically reconcile transactions within their ERP system, improving control and productivity.

This integration follows Yavrio’s USD 2.4 million seed funding round led by Fuel Ventures. With a growing customer base, Yavrio operates for a range of organisations, including government bodies, elite sports teams, cultural institutions, charities, and commercial enterprises.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, Open Banking, embedded payments, transactions , financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Yavrio
Countries: United States, World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Yavrio

|
Discover all the Company news on Yavrio and other articles related to Yavrio in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like