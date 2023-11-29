XXImo to process payments entirely through AWS Cloud

Processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect is set to enable XXImo to optimise operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments accessible to corporate employers and resellers throughout Europe.
As per the announcement information, processing its payments through AWS is going to help XXImo scale and optimise its platform requirements and will offer it the infrastructure to quickly expand its business in Europe. As a licenced Payment and Electronic Money Institution (EMI), XXImo provides mobility payment cards with compliant payment processing directly to corporations, and as white-label solutions to resellers in the fuel, parking, charging, fleet management, and leasing space.
XXImo supports modern mobility policies and offers customers a detailed analysis of their employees’ mobility footprint, enabling them to meet requirements for reporting carbon emissions from their businesses. With XXImo cards accepted over the entire mobility network, customers can provide their employees with more options for how they travel while measuring and managing their environmental impact.
XXImo is looking to respond to the increased demand driven by sustainability reporting and regulations by going all-in on AWS, closing its data centres, and migrating all operations to AWS. This is going to help ensure continuity, security, and scalability for its payment processing platform.
What is more, implementing a cloud-native strategy with AWS will enable XXImo to expand the scope of its research and development with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, exploring how generative AI can help better the experience of managing mobility for customers and their employees, while leveraging machine learning to add new layers of analysis to its reporting.
When commenting on the announcement, XXImo representatives believe that going all-in on AWS and processing payments in the cloud is set to transform the business, offering a strong new foundation for growth and innovation. This comes as an investment in the company’s future that is already delivering strong returns.
More to this point, AWS company officials stated that XXImo's commitment to innovation and enabling sustainability for its customers is in perfect alignment with AWS’s own values and brings forth potential synergies between the two businesses in the time to come, with the representative expressing that they look forward to seeing where XXImo's usage of the cloud will take it next.
