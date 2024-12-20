Subscribe
Xtransfer and OCBC join forces for cross-border solutions

Friday 20 December 2024 13:27 CET | News

XTransfer, a B2B cross-border trade payment platform, has partnered with OCBC, a financial services group from South Asia to provide SMEs with cross-border solutions. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 18 December 2024.

 

OCBC China will leverage OCBC Group’s regional network in its markets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, to collaborate with XTransfer. This partnership will offer SMEs that engage in international trade payment, FX, risk control and wealth management.

OCBC partners XTransfer

 

Collaborating for global cross-border trade

Trade exchanges between China and ASEAN have become significantly similar. From January to September 2024, the amount received by SMEs engaging in foreign trade on the XTransfer platform from ASEAN grew by 80% compared to 2023, according to XTransfer.

By collaborating with OCBC, XTransfer saves a significant amount of market costs and accelerates business expansion in Southeast Asia, saving on local expansion efforts. The company aims to expand its business in a variety of areas, including wealth management and lending in Greater China and in the ASEAN region.

As XTransfer’s account manager, OCBC China will support the company in offering cross-border settlements through collaboration with various business subsidiaries of the group.

XTransfer and OCBC collaborate in several areas of cross-border business. XTransfer leverages OCBC’s banking networks and service capabilities to offer its customers the Global Multi-Currency Account provided by OCBC Hong Kong, allowing clients to make payments and collect funds globally.

The Global Multi-Currency Account supports both global currencies and currencies from ASEAN and smaller regions. This will benefit SMEs in foreign trade settlement and improve global cross-border trade efficiency.

The partnership will provide XTransfer's over 550,000 clients and their buyers with more payment and collection options. Additionally, clients can make payments and collect funds through CHATS or FPS, the local clearing network in Hong Kong, offering convenience similar to local bank transfers.


Keywords: cross-border payments, SMEs, trade finance, banking, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: OCBC, XTransfer
Countries: China, South East Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

OCBC

XTransfer

Discover all the Company news on OCBC and other articles related to OCBC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





