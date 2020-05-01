Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Xtracap secures USD 1 mln funding

Thursday 21 May 2020 12:56 CET | News

India-based Xtracap fintech has raised USD 1 million in an angel round of funding. 

The startup had launched its mobile app Bridge2Capital in October 2018 for small shopkeepers to receive limited loan amounts to pay their GST supplier bills. Xtracap’s app allows shopkeepers to choose their GST suppliers and releases funds to the suppliers for the financed invoices. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company has registered stable revenue generation, according to yourstory.com. 

The startup plans to use the funding to provide new products and penetrate newer markets. Besides Bridge2Capital, Xtracap also has other offerings such as a QR-based online payment solution, an order management logistic payment solution, online insurance, a digital gold saving scheme and a digital ledger. The startup expects its customer base to have access to all these services by March 2021. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Xtracap, fintech, funding, Bridge2Capital, mobile app, loans, GST supplier bill, invoice, coronavirus, online payments, online insurance, digital ledger
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like