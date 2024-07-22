Subscribe
Xsolla acquires LFG to enhance gaming and commerce

Monday 22 July 2024 10:33 CET | News

Video game commerce company Xsolla has acquired digital solutions provider LF.Group to augment how game developers connect with audiences and manage transactions.

 

Xsolla announces its acquisition of LF.Group, a provider of digital solutions for gaming communities. This collaboration aims to revolutionise how developers connect with audiences and manage transactions across various platforms, using advanced technology to enhance the creator and gamer experience.

Xsolla’s officials said that investing in technology and providing innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience for developers is central to their strategy. This acquisition will significantly enrich their capabilities by incorporating new technological strengths in their commerce framework.

Xsolla has acquired LF.Group to augment how game developers connect with audiences and manage transactions.

Further expanding acquisition networks

LF.Group has been instrumental in player connectivity/gamer connectivity solutions, mainly through its advanced Discord bot technology, which is key to this acquisition. This technology facilitates enhanced interactions and transactions within gaming communities, aligning with Xsolla's strategy to support game developers and publishers monetize their content effectively.

Also commenting on this acquisition, executives from LF.Group said they emphasised the shared goals of the acquisition. They are happy to bring their technology and vision to Xsolla. Together, they aim to create a more connected and transaction-friendly gaming environment, expanding beyond traditional platforms to include major messaging services like WhatsApp.

The collaboration will focus on Xsolla's commerce solution, Xsolla Mall. This solution facilitates the distribution of game content through influencer custom-branded shops and direct-to-consumer stores. It aims to expand its influencer acquisition network and increase the distribution of virtual items and game keys globally. As the integration progresses, both companies are committed to focusing on the end-user experience, ensuring that the innovations developed are impactful and user-friendly.


More: Link


