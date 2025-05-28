Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

X to launch X Money in partnership with Visa

Wednesday 28 May 2025 12:23 CET | News

X has announced its plan to launch X Money in partnership with Visa, a new payments feature that will be embedded in the social media platform.

Following this announcement, the official statement was made by the company’s owner, which also mentioned that the feature will have very limited access in a beta at first, as its development will prioritise efficiency and security. 

In addition, officials of the company mentioned that X Money will be launched later in 2025, in partnership with Visa. The payments feature is expected to allow peer-to-peer (P2P) payments through the use of a debit card, as well as instantly transfer funds to its bank account. The company is expected to integrate the new feature in order to meet the growing needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in the ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

X to launch X Money in partnership with Visa

More information on the X Money launch

The X Money launch is set to focus on Elon Musk’s vision of an `everything app` for X, which is aimed to be developed as a one-stop shop that consolidates social media, payments, banking, and other solutions, which will be combined in a secure and efficient platform. While there are still several regulatory challenges to be navigated, X Money aims to optimise the payment landscape for its users. 

The announcement took place after Musk’s X raised almost USD 1 billion in equity from investors, which valued the company in line with the price it was acquired at back in 2022. 

According to the statement made in March 2025, the funds were set to be leveraged in order to pay down X’s remaining debt, and they valued the social media platform at roughly USD 3.2 billion. The Twitter buyout included approximately USD 12.5 billion in debt, which meant that the fundraiser was completed at roughly USD 44 billion.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, payments , ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Visa, X
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Visa

|

X

|
Discover all the Company news on Visa and other articles related to Visa in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like