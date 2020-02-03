Worldline to acquire Ingenico

Worldline and Ingenico Group have announced that they have agreed upon a business combination where Worldline would launch a tender offer for all Ingenico shares, consisting of an 81% share and 19% cash transaction.
The tender offer will also target all Ingenico OCEANEs.
The combination would create a new global payment services player. The transaction would boost the business profile and positions of Worldline as follows:
As part of this transaction, the combined group would reinforce its controlling position in Payone, the joint-venture between Ingenico and the German savings bank group DSV (Deutscher Sparkassenverlag), through the contribution of Worldline’s Merchant Services activities in Germany and Austria to the joint-venture.
The companies said the takeover deal gave Ingenico an implied equity value of EUR 7.8 billion and would be immediately accretive to earnings per share, with around EUR 250 million expected in savings by 2024.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions