Worldline partners with VTEX

The agreement is intended to assist ecommerce companies in maximising performance levels and capitalising on prospects in new areas. As part of the agreement, merchants will have access to Worldline's global payments system, as well as its experience in core markets and quickly expanding economies such as Latin America, South Korea, and Turkey.
Merchants that use VTEX's platform may take use of Worldline's payment processing capabilities through its plug-in solution. This increases sales potential by enhancing authorisation and conversion rates while providing clients with a safe payment experience.
Aside from payment processing, the relationship includes tokenisation, fraud screening, and end-to-end dedicated support, all managed by an experienced and professional team. VTEX has over 2,600 customers and over 3,400 active online retailers in 38 countries as a worldwide enterprise digital commerce and marketplace platform. It enables global enterprises to design, manage, and deliver native and sophisticated B2B, B2C, and marketplace commerce experiences in record speed and with little complexity.
A worldwide payment gateway is critical in allowing secure and efficient transactions in the area of ecommerce. Businesses demand a robust payment infrastructure that can handle transactions from clients located anywhere in the globe as the online marketplace increases internationally. A worldwide payment gateway acts as a go-between for the client, the merchant, and the financial institutions involved, enabling the safe movement of payments. It enables companies to accept a variety of payment methods, such as credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets, and other payment options, allowing them to accommodate to the different preferences of clients globally.
With the rise of cross-border ecommerce, clients from other nations frequently choose to pay in their own currency. A worldwide payment gateway can automatically translate the transaction amount into the customer's selected currency, taking current exchange rates into consideration. This not only improves client convenience, but also removes any confusion or doubt about currency conversions, making the buying experience more smooth and clear.
Worldline enters into partnerships to strengthen its capabilities and increase its worldwide reach, leveraging its experience in digital payment solutions and broad network.
Worldline has previously formed alliances with a variety of organisations in order to boost its market position. Worldline has announced a new relationship with HEC Paris and the HEC Foundation to investigate the future of payments. Specifically, the three organisations will collaborate on the formation of the 'The Future of Money' Chair as part of a three-year cooperation aimed at furthering the development of knowledge about payments through research and teaching. Furthermore, the collaboration will investigate the feasibility of training fresh talent in the industry.
Worldline strives to be at the forefront of the digital payment market by capitalising on emerging trends and using its extensive network, pushing innovation and offering safe and frictionless payment experiences for businesses and consumers alike.
