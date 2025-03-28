Worldline partners with Castles Technology for SoftPOS payment solutions

Following this announcement, the collaboration will provide the premier solution for ISVs by combining competitive advantages and collaborating on an improved SoftPOS solution. The SoftPOS product will allow merchants to securely accept payments directly on a phone, tablet, or other Android mobile device, bypassing the need for additional hardware.
In addition, this service significantly reduces the costs associated with traditional POS hardware and can enhance the merchant experience with increased security, mobility, faster checkout times, and easy integrations.
According to the official press release, the collaboration will combine the Android payment solutions of Castles Technology with Worldline’s industry experience in order to enable businesses to adopt secure, software-based payment acceptance. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry and offering businesses the flexibility they need to develop in an increasingly digital world as well.
Castles Technology will continue to offer its advanced Android payment technologies in order to provide merchants and businesses with reliability and efficiency. Its user-centric solutions and security tools align directly with Worldline’s goals of development.
In addition, the strategic deal marks an important step in the development of the SoftPOS and in-person payment technology industry, as it aims to provide optimised payment processing solutions for an improved customer experience. By merging the strengths of both companies, Worldline aims to drive the adoption of secure, efficient, and scalable payment options, ultimately improving the manner in which merchants collect and process payments.
